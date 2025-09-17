A European club is allegedly prepared to do what it takes to facilitate the transfer of David Alaba in 2026.

David Alaba will allegedly have at least one specific option if he leaves Real Madrid at the end of the season.

The 33-year-old has been at the Bernabeu since 2021, making a total of 117 appearances and winning eight pieces of silverware.

However, after the time taken to recover from a serious knee injury, there is the perception that the Austria international's best days are behind him.

Alaba has accumulated just two minutes of football this season, remaining as an unused substitute for the other four games.

As such, Xabi Alonso has seemingly made his feeling clear over whether he views the veteran as a first-choice pick going forward.

Which European club wants Alaba?

Real Madrid have already gone through the start of a transition period with the younger signings and veteran outgoings during the summer transfer window.

Nevertheless, with Alaba having less than a year remaining on his contract, there is currently the expectation that he will leave as a free agent in 2026.

According to Turkish media, as relayed by Fichajes, Fenerbahce are willing to do what it takes to sign Alaba next summer.

The report suggests that the Turkish giants are attracted by Alaba's experience and versatility as they look for ways to close the gap on Galatasaray.

Fenerbahce allegedly have the intention of presenting an "ambitious project" to Alaba in order to win the race for his signature.

Could Alaba move to Fenerbahce?

With Jose Mourinho in charge of Fenerbahce, anything felt possible when it came to players being attracted to the club.

In light of Mourinho departing his role last month, some high-profile players may view Fenerbahce as a less attractive proposition.

That said, Alaba may prefer to be a part of a squad where he is viewed as a key man and that is fighting for domestic silverware on a yearly basis.

Should he enter the final six months of his contract in January, offers could be made from all over Europe.