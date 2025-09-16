Real Madrid are reportedly contemplating how to handle the future of Endrick as another La Liga club looks to sign the Brazilian starlet.

Real Madrid are reportedly deliberating over how to handle the future of Endrick in 2026.

When arriving at the Bernabeu in July 2024 in a deal that could eventually reach at least €60m (£51.96m), there were high expectations of the teenager.

However, despite having already made an impact for the Brazil senior team, the 19-year-old is yet to replicate that with the La Liga giants.

While seven goals and one assist have come from 37 appearances in all competitions, a large chunk of his 847 minutes in a Real Madrid shirt have come in the Copa del Rey.

Endrick has also missed the start of this season through injury and will find himself on the periphery of Xabi Alonso's plans when he makes his return.

Which La Liga club wants Endrick?

As per Fichajes, there will be La Liga options on the table for Endrick at the turn of the year that could tempt Real Madrid into a loan agreement.

Celta Vigo allegedly view the former Palmeiras star as someone who can make the difference in the final third having only scored four goals in five games during 2025-26.

Valencia are also known to be admirers of Endrick and could plausibly look to reignite their interest in the versatile attacker.

With Endrick on a contract until 2023, there is no scope for any kind of permanent move, and it feels likely that Real Madrid would prefer Endrick to play regular La Liga football than go abroad.

If Celta Vigo progress through to the Europa League knockout stages, that could also prove decisive in negotiations.

How does Endrick's La Liga record look?

Although Endrick has featured in 22 La Liga matches, the fact that he has only accumulated 352 minutes highlights his lack of impact under Carlo Ancelotti.

His one goal came over a year ago on his debut during a four-minute cameo appearance against Real Valladolid, while his solitary assist came versus Espanyol on September 21.

Endrick's only three La Liga starts came during the back end of the campaign, being substituted between the 58th and 74th minutes on each occasion.