Real Madrid reportedly strike a total agreement to sign a 17-year-old Argentinian wonderkid, but he will not play for Los Blancos at the Club World Cup.

Real Madrid have reportedly reached a complete agreement to sign River Plate talent Franco Mastantuono, who will soon pen a six-year deal with Los Blancos.

The 17-year-old has been courted by numerous top clubs across Europe after bursting onto the scene in South America, with all of Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City said to have been alerted to his displays.

Mastantuono has already registered 10 goals and seven assists in 61 appearances for River Plate in all tournaments, excelling as both a right-winger and attacking midfielder.

However, Real Madrid quickly jumped to the head of the queue for Mastantuono and are said to have struck a 'total agreement' over personal terms with the player a couple of days ago.

Having got the green light from the teenager, Real Madrid accelerated discussions with River Plate, and Fabrizio Romano has now given the transfer his trademark 'here we go'.

The teenager will reportedly pen a six-year contract at the Bernabeu until the summer of 2031, and Real Madrid will pay River Plate a £33.2m fee in instalments.

Why Mastantuono will not represent Real Madrid at Club World Cup

The two clubs are expected to thrash out the formal details of the transfer next week, although River Plate are insisting that Mastantuono stays for the entirety of their Club World Cup campaign.

The Argentine side kick off their tournament against Japan's Urawa Red Diamonds on June 17, before subsequent Group E battles with Monterrey and Inter Milan four days apart.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid face Pachuca, Al-Hilal and Red Bull Salzburg in Group H of the competition, and Los Blancos could potentially face Mastantuono's River Plate in the quarter-finals.

After the South American titans have concluded their tournament - which finishes with the final on July 13 - Mastantuono will be allowed to join up with his new Real Madrid teammates in August.

The versatile attacker will follow Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen to the Spanish capital for the 2025-26 season, although the defensive duo will represent the 15-time European champions at the Club World Cup.

Real Madrid are also expected to move for a new left-back before the new season starts, and there are apparently two reasons why they could still hijack Arsenal's proposed move for Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi.