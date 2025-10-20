Real Madrid and Manchester City are reportedly looking to make moves for Leicester City wonderkid Jeremy Monga in the near future.

Real Madrid and Manchester City are reportedly interested in signing Leicester City wonderkid Jeremy Monga.

The left winger became the youngest goalscorer in England's top four tiers since 2011 when he netted for the Foxes against Preston North End earlier this season, breaking Jude Bellingham's record.

Monga has featured on nine occasions in the Championship for Marti Cifuentes's troops in 2025-26, scoring once and providing one assist.

The 16-year-old made his third straight league start on Saturday night, when the Foxes were forced to share the second-tier points with Portsmouth.

Summer arrival Aaron Ramsey produced an acrobatic effort to fire Leicester ahead in the first half, before Pompey veteran John Swift level the scores during the second period.

Real Madrid, Man City 'planning moves' for Monga

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Leicester prodigy Monga is attracting attention from around European football following a blistering start to his career on the senior scene.

The report claims that both Real Madrid and Manchester City are interested in signing the 16-year-old from the East Midlands club in the near future.

Los Blancos and the Citizens are supposedly planning to make moves for Monga as soon as possible, looking to secure his services before his value skyrockets.

It is understood that Xabi Alonso's side view the teenager as a potential long-term replacement for Vinicius Junior, who has been linked with a switch away from the Bernabeu.

Also attempting to flex their muscles in this developing transfer saga, it is said that Man City have made contact with representatives of Monga.

Monga's next steps

Despite eye-catching links to the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester City, Monga needs to keep his feet firmly on the ground and focused on Leicester City.

For all of his undoubted skill and potential, the 16-year-old is not yet a guaranteed starter for the Foxes, who boast one of the best attacking ranks in the Championship.

Monga has enjoyed increased game time over recent weeks on the left flank due to the hamstring injury suffered by first-choice option Stephy Mavididi.