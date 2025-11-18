Karim Benzema delivers a fresh update on his future at Al-Ittihad and responds to suggestions that he could make a sensational return to Real Madrid.

Karim Benzema has refused to rule out a sensational return to Real Madrid amid uncertainty over is future at current club Al-Ittihad.

The soon-to-be 38-year-old striker established himself as a legend at the Bernabeu after winning 25 trophies across his memorable 14-year career at a club where he scored 354 goals in 648 appearances across all competitions.

The five-time Champions League winner and four-time La Liga winner is Real Madrid’s second all-time leading goalscorer, only behind Cristiano Ronaldo (450), and he received the most prestigious individual prize of all - the Ballon d’Or - in 2022, just a year before leaving Los Blancos.

Benzema joined Saudi Pro League giants Al-Ittihad on a free transfer in June 2023 and he has since scored 43 goals in 71 games in all tournaments, winning the top-flight title and King’s Cup in 2024-25.

The Frenchman’s €100m-a-year contract with Al-Ittihad is due to expire in the summer of 2026 and speculation over his future in the Middle East is rife having now entered the latter stages of his career.

Benzema refuses to rule out Real Madrid return

Speaking in an interview with Diario AS, Benzema has revealed that he continues to closely follow Real Madrid and has admitted that a return to the Spanish giants “could happen” if club president Florentino Perez presents him with an offer.

“He’s someone I can never say no to. Florentino is special,” Benzema admitted. “If Florentino is still there, then it could happen, it could.

“I talk to him, and it could be. I am a Madridista. I feel it inside. Madrid is still my city; I feel Madridista and Madrileno. Let’s see what happens. If he’s there.”

Discussing his future with Al-Ittihad, Benzema added: “For the moment, I’m very happy here; they show me a lot of affection. Players, fans, coach, people who work here

“I watch Real Madrid matches. I watch the Champions League and imagine what’s next. The Champions League is magical. My contract here is nearing its end, that’s true. I still can’t say whether I’ll stay or leave; it depends on many things. I’ll be 38 in December.”

“I see myself playing football for another two years. Physically, I’m fine, I work hard, and I’m playing football. I love football; I enjoy it. We’ll see what happens, what the club thinks.

“I like to talk face-to-face and see what they think. The best thing for me is to continue here, but also not just stay for the sake of staying for a year or two. I can’t do that.

“I think the level of football in the Saudi league is getting better and better. I’ve been here for three years now, and it keeps getting better and better.”

Benzema confirms European offers amid Al-Ittihad uncertainty

Benzema, who began his career at boyhood club Lyon before moving to Real Madrid, has revealed that he has received “offers” from clubs in Europe, but a “comfortable” environment is now equally important to him as the sporting challenge.

“It’s true that I have offers from Europe,” he added. “I have to look at everything, choose wisely, and see where I feel comfortable, without forgetting that I feel good here and receive affection from everyone, but we’ll see.

“They ask me for things, and I give them things. Everything’s 50-50, but there are things happening. I’m not going to quit football and stop competing in six months.”

After scoring a hat-trick in Al-Ittihad’s opening Saudi Pro League game of the season, Benzema has not scored in his last four top-flight matches and has missed another three games through injury.

Managed by Sergio Conceicao, Al-Ittihad currently sit down in eighth place in the table and already 13 points behind leaders Al-Nassr who have won each of their opening eight league matches.