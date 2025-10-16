Jude Bellingham’s stance on his future at Real Madrid becomes clear amid suggestions that a move to the Premier League is ‘possible’.

Jude Bellingham is reportedly focused on representing Real Madrid despite suggestions that a future move to the Premier League is ‘possible’.

The 22-year-old joined Los Blancos from Borussia Dortmund in a deal rising to £115m in the summer of 2023 and he has since established himself as one of the best young midfielders in world football.

Bellingham was named La Liga Player of the Season in his debut campaign at Real Madrid and contributed with 23 goals and 13 assists in all competition to help the Spanish giants win the top-flight title and Champions League.

The England international was unable to lift a major trophy with Los Blancos last season, though, and he has since experienced a disrupted start to the new campaign due to injury, starting just one of his four La Liga appearances.

Bellingham was recently left out of Thomas Tuchel’s England squad and the midfielder’s future at club level has, to the surprise of some, come into question now that Xabi Alonso has taken the reins at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Premier League move for Bellingham is ‘possible’ - but not any time soon

Football Insider reports that a number of English clubs are keeping tabs on Bellingham’s situation, but former Premier League scout Mick Brown claims that the Birmingham-born star remains determined to stay in Madrid and will fight for his place at both domestic and international level.

Brown, who spent over a decade as Manchester United’s chief scout, claims that a future move to the Premier League for Bellingham cannot be entirely ruled out, but his primary focus is on representing Real Madrid.

“A move to the Premier League will always be a possibility for him, but Bellingham is focused on getting back to playing regularly and playing well for Real Madrid," said Brown.

“This injury has been a bit of a setback for him and so he’s not been thrown straight back into the squad, whether that’s due to fitness or something else.

“There have been suggestions he’s not managed to click with the style of play, but he’s a very talented player, so I’m sure that won’t take him long.

“I expect his full focus will be on playing well for Madrid, and I’d be surprised if he was entertaining any suggestions of a move away at the moment.

Bellingham focused on representing Real Madrid despite PL links

“But in my experience, there’s a very fine line between a player playing at the top of his game, and something that can make a difference and flip things around.

“I’m not saying he’s all of a sudden going to drop off, but if he’s not starting regularly for Real Madrid and now he’s left out of the England squad, it might have an impact.

“By all accounts, he’s got an excellent mentality and it’s the type of thing which should inspire him to up his game rather than knocking him down, but it will be interesting to see how he reacts to what’s happened after the break.”

Bellingham is under contract until June 2029 and it is thought that Real Madrid would not be prepared to entertain offers for their No.5, who would presumably be valued in excess of the £115m they spent to sign him just over two years ago.

The likes of Man United, Liverpool and Manchester City have been linked with Bellingham in the past, but he is not believed to be high on their list of targets at present, as they are aware that Real Madrid have no interest in selling the midfielder any time soon.