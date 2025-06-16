Arsenal are reportedly considering a £42m move for Real Madrid attacker Brahim Diaz, who could be allowed to leave the Bernabeu this summer.

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Real Madrid attacker Brahim Diaz.

The 25-year-old's spot in the plans of Los Blancos have been thrown into doubt in recent times, with the club looking to sign Paris Saint-Germain star Joao Neves.

Nevertheless, Diaz played a respectable 31 matches in La Liga last season for Real Madrid as they finished second behind Barcelona.

Scoring four goals and providing two assists, the Morocco international popped up for his side in some important moments of the season.

Since making the permanent switch from Manchester City in January 2019, Diaz has featured on 117 occasions for the European giants, netting 20 times.

Arsenal considering Diaz deal?

According to Spanish outlet Defensa Central, a Premier League powerhouse is considering a swoop for Diaz during the current transfer window.

The report states that title chasers Arsenal have shortlisted the 25-year-old as a possible incoming to the Emirates this summer.

It is understood that Diaz is viewed as a more cost-effective option than fellow Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo, who is wanted by the North Londoners.

Mikel Arteta's side are allegedly willing to pay up to £42m for the services of the 11-time international ahead of the new campaign.

Arsenal are looking to significantly bolster their forward ranks during the off-season, fancying the signatures of Viktor Gyokeres and Benjamin Sesko.

Alonso's stance on Diaz

Only just getting his feet under the table at the Bernabeu, Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso supposedly wants to decide the future of Diaz after the Club World Cup.

Despite not being a starter for Los Blancos, the 25-year-old is likely to get opportunities to impress the new boss off the bench in the United States.

Should Diaz's heart be set on a switch elsewhere after the tournament, then it is said that Real Madrid would be willing to part ways.