Alonso 'makes' Perez 'demand' after CWC humiliation

Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso reportedly urges senior figures at the club to bring in a big-money central midfielder before the end of the summer transfer window.

Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso has reportedly urged senior figures at the club, including president Florentino Perez, to bring in a big-money central midfielder before the end of the summer transfer window.

Los Blancos suffered a 4-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-finals of the Club World Cup on Wednesday night, and the Spanish giants were overwhelmed in midfield by the European champions.

Aurelien Tchouameni, Arda Guler and Jude Bellingham found it tough against PSG's excellent trio of Vitinha, Joao Neves and Fabian Ruiz, while Eduardo Camavinga and Dani Ceballos were both unused substitutes.

Federico Valverde was required at right-back due to the absence of Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Alonso's side struggled for intensity in the middle of the park without the Uruguay international.

According to Fichajes, the Real Madrid head coach has made it clear that a new midfielder is required if the team are to return to being challengers for the major trophies in 2025-26.

Alonso 'demands the signing' of a new midfielder

PSG's Vitinha is believed to be Alonso's dream midfield target, and it has been claimed that Rodrygo could be used in a swap deal for the Portugal international.

However, it would be incredibly difficult to convince PSG to part ways with one of the best midfielders in the world during such an exciting period in the club's history.

Alonso is said to be of the opinion that it could be a tough campaign for Real Madrid unless the club are able to address the middle of midfield, especially with Luka Modric leaving the club.

“This is not the desired end, it's a bitter end, but he won't be remembered for today's game but for other great ones. He's a legend of world football and of Real Madrid. He'll be remembered for many more good things than for the 25 minutes he played today," Alonso told reporters on Wednesday when asked about Modric.

Real Madrid are targeting more signings

Real Madrid have already made three signings this summer, with Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen arriving to boost the defence, while Franco Mastantuono has joined from River Plate, although the latter will not officially move to the club until next month.

Los Blancos are also closing in on a move for Benfica's Alvaro Cerreras, but Alonso has suggested that more new players will arrive before the transfer window closes.

“We haven't talked about it during the Club World Cup, but from now on we're open to making improvements. We are always looking to improve and there's room for improvement," he said on Wednesday.

Another centre-back may also be required, as Alonso has allegedly told the club's board to sell Raul Asencio due to his disappointing performances at the Club World Cup.