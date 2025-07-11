Real Madrid are reportedly open to offers for Rodrygo, Brahim Diaz and Dani Ceballos during this summer's transfer window.

Real Madrid are reportedly open to offers for Rodrygo, Brahim Diaz and Dani Ceballos during this summer's transfer window, with the trio not in the plans of head coach Xabi Alonso moving forward.

Rodrygo's future is currently the subject of much speculation, with Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain believed to be interested in signing the Brazilian, who is unsettled at Bernabeu.

According to Fichajes, Diaz and Ceballos could join Rodrygo in leaving the club this summer, with Alonso 'not counting' on the trio for the 2025-26 campaign.

The report claims that their struggles for action during the Club World Cup was a clear indication that Alonso does not view them as part of his project at the Spanish club moving forward.

Rodrygo only played 92 minutes of football at the summer competition, with Alonso preferring other options in the final third of the field; the 24-year-old was an unused substitute against PSG in the semi-finals.

Real Madrid 'looking to sell Rodrygo, Diaz, Ceballos'

Explaining his decision not to use Rodrygo, head coach Alonso told reporters: “These are match decisions. The way the match was going, we needed another profile. There have been no decisions for the future. We haven't rotated too much in this Club World Cup and the context will be different in the future.”

Ceballos, meanwhile, made four appearances at the Club World Cup, but he only featured for a total of 70 minutes, with a number of players ahead of him in the pecking order.

Alonso is believed to be keen to bring another midfielder to Bernabeu before the end of the transfer window, which would make it even more difficult for the 28-year-old to earn regular minutes.

Ceballos has a contract in the Spanish capital until June 2027 and proved his value last season, but Carlo Ancelotti's exit as head coach could now see him leave during the current transfer window.

Bayern 'considering Diaz move'

Bayern Munich are believed to be keeping a close eye on Diaz's situation, with the Bundesliga champions said to be interested in a potential summer deal.

The Morocco international featured for 103 minutes at the Club World Cup, making four appearances, but he is not considered to be a starter by Alonso.

Last season, the 25-year-old scored four goals and registered two assists in 31 La Liga matches, while he scored twice and registered one assist in 11 Champions League outings.

Bayern allegedly believe that Diaz is the perfect forward to cover a number of positions in the final third of the field, with Real Madrid wanting in the region of €40m (£34.5m) for the former Manchester City youngster.