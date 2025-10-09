After Zaire-Emery, Real Madrid eye another PSG player

In addition to Warren Zaire-Emery, a young PSG player struggling this season, Real Madrid are reportedly following another juvenile star from Paris Saint-Germain.

In addition to Warren Zaire-Emery, a young Paris Saint-Germain player struggling this season, Real Madrid are reportedly following another juvenile star from Les Parisiens.

For several years now, the Spanish club have been recruiting promising elements to develop them patiently, in the shadow of the biggest stars in the squad. One thinks of Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo or Endrick, bought for large sums before exploding in the capital of Spain.

Whilst PSG are reigning European champions, Real Madrid are now looking towards Luis Enrique's squad.

Real Madrid 'following' two young PSG players

Four European heavyweights are following Warren Zaire-Emery, including Real Madrid, according to Defensa Central. And, according to E-Noticies, the club managed by Xabi Alonso also have an eye on Desire Doue. The 20-year-old striker, bought from Rennes for €50m (£43m) in January 2024, had a stunning second half of last season, notably a spectacular final against Inter (5-0).

Injured, the Frenchman is naturally less prominent this season, with only four appearances and one assist. Under contract until June 2029 with PSG, Desire Doue is valued at €90m (£77m) by specialist site Transfermarkt.

Desire Doue, untransferable?

But can Real Madrid really acquire the international with five caps soon? This seems very unlikely. Young, Desire Doue represents PSG's future, and perhaps more so than Warren Zaire-Emery, since the former Rennes player is a starter in the making, unlike the defensive midfielder, in the shadow of the Joao Neves-Fabian Ruiz-Vitinha trio.

Real Madrid can therefore monitor Doue's situation, but a transfer, in the short or medium term, appears highly unlikely.

This article was originally published on Top Mercato.