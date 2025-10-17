Sports Mole looks at how Real Madrid could line up in Sunday's La Liga contest with Getafe, including a decision on the involvement of Kylian Mbappe.

Kylian Mbappe is set to be available for Real Madrid's La Liga clash with Getafe on Sunday night.

The attacker withdrew from the France squad during the October international break due to an ankle issue, and there had been severe doubt over his involvement this weekend.

However, Mbappe was back in training with Los Blancos on Friday, and he is set to be involved in the contest with Getafe, while Franco Mastantuono has also overcome a muscular problem which forced him to withdraw from the Argentina squad.

Real Madrid's injury situation should ease in the near future, with right-backs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dani Carvajal stepping up their recoveries ahead of El Clasico at the end of the month.

However, the pair will again miss out on Sunday alongside Ferland Mendy, while Dean Huijsen and Antonio Rudiger are also currently on the sidelines for the title hopefuls.

Federico Valverde could be pressed into action at right-back, with Raul Asencio featuring in the middle, while there could be a start in midfield for Jude Bellingham.

It has been a frustrating start to the season for Bellingham, who was left out of the latest England squad, and he will now be hoping for a run in the side after missing the start of the campaign following a shoulder operation.

Real Madrid possible starting lineup:

Courtois; Valverde, Militao, Asencio, Carreras; Guler, Tchouameni, Bellingham; Mastantuono, Mbappe, Vinicius

