Real Madrid 'set date' for new Courtois contract

Real Madrid reportedly set a date to offer goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois a new contract, with the 33-year-old set to enter the final 12 months of his contract.

Real Madrid are reportedly prepared to offer Thibaut Courtois a new contract in July.

Los Blancos are looking forward to a new era after experiencing a disappointing 2024-25 campaign by their usual high standards.

Former Real Madrid midfielder Xabi Alonso has been named as the club’s new head coach following Carlo Ancelotti’s departure, with the new boss set to lead the Spanish giants at the Club World Cup later this month.

Real Madrid have already strengthened Alonso’s squad with the additions of right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold and central defender Dean Huijsen.

While they will try to bring in further reinforcements, Real Madrid will also be keen to secure the futures of key players in their current squad.

Real Madrid draw up Courtois contract plan

Courtois is among those who Los Blancos will want to keep at the Santiago Bernabeu, with the experienced goalkeeper set to enter the final 12 months of his contract.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid have already drawn up a plan to offer Courtois a new deal in the near future.

The update claims that the Spanish giants will present Courtois with a new contract proposal at the start of next month.

Real Madrid are “very happy” with the Belgian goalkeeper and are expected to finalise a new deal before the end of the summer.

Courtois's importance to Real Madrid

Courtois is regarded as one of the most important players in the Real Madrid squad, having built a reputation as one of the world’s best goalkeepers during his seven-year stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The 33-year-old has kept 111 clean sheets in 282 competitive appearances for Los Blancos, helping the club win multiple honours, including three La Liga titles and two Champions League trophies.

Courtois is currently working to prove his fitness for the Club World Cup in the USA after pulling out of international duty with Belgium due to injury.

While Courtois will continue to play a key role under Alonso, there is uncertainty surrounding the future of his deputy, Andriy Lunin.

The Ukraine international will have to decide whether to use as a backup option at Real Madrid, or seek a move away in a bid to become a first-choice goalkeeper elsewhere.