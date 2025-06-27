Potential exit: Real Madrid 'offer' defender to Galatasaray

Real Madrid reportedly offer one of their experienced defenders to Turkish Super Lig champions Galatasaray.

Real Madrid have reportedly offered experienced defender David Alaba to Turkish giants Galatasaray.

Alaba made 85 competitive appearances in his first two seasons as a Real Madrid player following his arrival from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2021.

However, Alaba spent over a year on the sidelines after he sustained a serious knee injury in December 2023.

Alaba made his comeback in January this year, but continued to struggle with injury problems in the second half of the campaign.

The Austria international is currently working his way back from a meniscus injury, which has kept him out of the first three games at the Club World Cup.

Real Madrid offer Alaba to Galatasaray

While Alaba is focusing on his recovery, it is currently unclear whether he will still be at the Santiago Bernabeu next season.

According to Ajansspor, via Fichajes, Real Madrid have offered Alaba through intermediaries to Turkish Super Lig champions Galatasaray.

At 33, Alaba's age and injury issues have convinced Real Madrid that they need to find a new home for the Austrian, who does not appear to be a part of Xabi Alonso's plans.

Real Madrid are keen to offload Alaba to create space on their wage bill, with the defender said to be among the highest earners at the club.

Galatasaray are said to be keeping tabs on the situation, although it is unclear whether they have the finances to complete the deal.

What is Real Madrid's defensive situation?

Alaba has been knocked down the pecking order following Dean Huijsen's £50m move from Premier League side Bournemouth.

When everyone is fit and available, Alonso will be able to call upon Huijsen, Antonio Rudiger, Raul Asencio and Eder Militao.

Dani Carvajal and Aurelien Tchouameni could also be options to play in central defence if Alonso opts to use a back three this season.

As a result, Alaba will struggle for playing time if he fails to leave before his Real Madrid contract expires at the end of next season.