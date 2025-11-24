Jude Bellingham is unhappy with the publication of a list of five players who are dissatisfied with the current Real Madrid manager. Despite their not-so-good relationship, Xabi Alonso is not afraid to publicly praise the England international, whom he considers an essential link in his team.

One of Real Madrid's biggest stars, Bellingham is definitely one of their best players. The start of the season was wasted and the England international is getting into shape, which benefits not only Real but also England.

Jude Bellingham often shows frustration

In his last appearance for the England national team, Bellingham played 84 minutes, then went to the bench and threw his hands around in frustration, for which he received criticism from the media. The whole incident will be investigated by England manager Thomas Tuchel.

On the one hand, Jude Bellingham is a player with an incredible contribution on the pitch, but his dark side is his ego, and there are undoubtedly many such players at Real Madrid.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Bellingham is among the five players who are not happy with manager Xabi Alonso. Among them are:



Vinicius Jr



Valverde



Rodrygo



Endrick



Will Xabi Alonso find common ground with the five troubled players?

They are used to Vinicius's complaints at Real and the royal club even intend to sell him, as they have had enough of his excesses off the pitch in the period after the 2024 Ballon d'Or award to the present.

Alonso is himself a former Real Madrid player and had an excellent reputation as a player, whilst in his previous time at Bayer Leverkusen, he also gained a reputation as a manager.

The frustrations of players who are literally full of egos could cost Alonso his job in the future. But despite their less than successful relationship, Alonso is not afraid to publicly praise Bellingham.

"We are lucky to have Jude on our side. He is one of the most complete footballers in the world."

"He has so many qualities, it is an honour to have him in my team," says Alonso.

This article was originally published on Fotbal Portal.