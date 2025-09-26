Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso confirms his squad for Saturday's Madrid derby away to Atletico Madrid, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ferland Mendy and Antonio Rudiger out.

Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso has confirmed his squad for Saturday's Madrid derby away to Atletico Madrid, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ferland Mendy and Antonio Rudiger the only absentees.

Alexander-Arnold, Mendy and Rudiger remain on the treatment table, leaving Alonso without the services of three important defenders, but the likes of Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga and Endrick have recently returned to fitness, and all three are in the squad for the La Liga contest.

"On the one hand, there’s the preparation for the match, but then of course it’s a derby. It’s very emotional. We’re expecting a great atmosphere, a powerful one. We hope it will make us play with energy and concentration," Alonso told reporters during his pre-match press conference.

"It’s a nice atmosphere, derbies are special. Even in the days leading up to it, you can feel it in the city and the community. When you know what’s at stake, it motivates you more, you want to do well. We’re expecting a powerful atmosphere.

“It is different going to the Metropolitano with Madrid. Because of the rivalry. It’s nice and hopefully we can enjoy it tomorrow as well. The standings don’t say much, but the match will be difficult. We’ll have to work hard.”

Trent, Mendy, Rudiger will be missing for Real Madrid against Atletico

Alonso has a big decision to make when it comes to Bellingham, with the Englishman recently returning to action following a shoulder operation, and it is expected that he will start on the bench alongside the likes of Camavinga and Rodrygo, with Franco Mastantuono and Arda Guler both likely to be in the XI.

"Both Bellingham and Camavinga can start. He’s an attacking midfielder. He can participate in both the build-up and the finish. He has the ability to cover a lot of ground," said Alonso.

“We have to get the most out of him so that he can be decisive. I need his flexibility and versatility. Some players are more static, and Jude is not one of them.

"Franco has a lot of good things going for him. He’s only 18 years old. He’s adapted very well. I love how competitive he is. He has a lot of energy. Then you have to organise it.

“But that competitive streak is essential in our team. We’re going to enjoy it. Everyone is ready. They’ve all recovered well. No one is injured or anything. We’ll decide tomorrow.”

Real Madrid have won all six of their La Liga matches at the start of the 2025-26 campaign, which has left them at the top of the table, two points ahead of second-placed Barcelona.

Real Madrid squad vs. Atletico Madrid

Courtois, Lunin, Mestre; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Asencio, Carreras, F Garcia, Huijsen; Bellingham, Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouameni, Guler, Ceballos; Vinicius, Endrick, Mbappe, Rodrygo, Gonzalo, Brahim, Mastantuono

No Data Analysis info