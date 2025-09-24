Sports Mole takes a look at Real Madrid's injury and suspension situation ahead of their La Liga contest with Atletico Madrid.

Real Madrid will be bidding to make it seven straight wins at the start of their 2025-26 La Liga campaign when they travel to Atletico Madrid for the latest instalment of the Madrid derby on Saturday afternoon.

Los Blancos have opened their season with six successive victories over Osasuna, Real Oviedo, Mallorca, Real Sociedad, Espanyol and Levante, with 18 points from six matches leaving them top of the La Liga table.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Real Madrid's injury and suspension news ahead of their fixture with Atletico, who have been underwhelming in the early stages of the 2025-26 season.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: Unknown

Mendy's 2024-25 campaign ended when he suffered a rupture in his right thigh against Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final, and the France international remains unavailable for selection.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Real Madrid defender Alexander-Arnold suffered a hamstring injury during the early stages of the Champions League clash with Marseille on September 16, and he is now facing between six and eight weeks on the sidelines.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: Unknown

Real Madrid will be without the services of central defender Rudiger for approximately the next three months due to a muscular problem that he suffered during the September international break.

REAL MADRID'S SUSPENSION LIST

Real Madrid have no players suspended for the league fixture with Atletico.

