Champions League | League Stage
Sep 16, 2025 at 8pm UK
 
Marseille

Real Madrid
vs.
Marseille

Team News: Real Madrid vs. Marseille injury, suspension list, predicted XIs with Jude Bellingham fitness status revealed

By
Team News: Real Madrid vs. Marseille injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Tuesday's Champions League meeting between Real Madrid and Marseille.

La Liga leaders Real Madrid will get their Champions League league phase underway when they face French giants Marseille at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday.

Xabi Alonso's side head into the fixture on the back of a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Real Sociedad, while Roberto De Zerbi's charges warmed up for the away trip with a 4-0 win against Lorient, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs. 


Real Madrid vs. Marseille

Real Madrid 

Out: Jude Bellingham (shoulder), Ferland Mendy (thigh), Antonio Rudiger (thigh)

Doubtful: Eduardo Camavinga (ankle), Endrick (hamstring)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Militao, Huijsen, Carreras; Valverde, Tchouameni; Mastantuono, Guler, Vinicius; Mbappe

Marseille

Out: None

Doubtful: Amine Gouiri (head)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Rulli; Murillo, Pavard, Aguerd, Medina; Gomes, Kondogbia; Greenwood, Nadir, Weah; Aubameyang

