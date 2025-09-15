La Liga leaders Real Madrid will get their Champions League league phase underway when they face French giants Marseille at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday.
Xabi Alonso's side head into the fixture on the back of a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Real Sociedad, while Roberto De Zerbi's charges warmed up for the away trip with a 4-0 win against Lorient, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.
Real Madrid vs. Marseille
Real Madrid
Out: Jude Bellingham (shoulder), Ferland Mendy (thigh), Antonio Rudiger (thigh)
Doubtful: Eduardo Camavinga (ankle), Endrick (hamstring)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Militao, Huijsen, Carreras; Valverde, Tchouameni; Mastantuono, Guler, Vinicius; Mbappe
Marseille
Out: None
Doubtful: Amine Gouiri (head)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Rulli; Murillo, Pavard, Aguerd, Medina; Gomes, Kondogbia; Greenwood, Nadir, Weah; Aubameyang
