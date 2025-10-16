Real Madrid receive a positive update regarding the fitness of right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold ahead of their Champions League showdown with Liverpool next month.

Real Madrid’s Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to return from injury in time to face former club Liverpool in the Champions League next month, according to a report.

The 27-year-old ended his two-decade association with boyhood club Liverpool by making the move to the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer, with the Spanish giants opting to pay £10m to sign the right-back before his contract was due to expire.

Alexander-Arnold has since featured 10 times for Real Madrid in all competitions, but he has been sidelined since the middle of September with a hamstring injury suffered less than five minutes into Los Blancos’ Champions League win over Marseille.

The England international, who was subsequently left out of Thomas Tuchel’s squad during the international break, has missed Real Madrid’s last five games in all competitions, with Xabi Alonso’s side winning four of those as well as losing 5-2 to rivals Atletico Madrid in La Liga.

Alexander-Arnold was initially given a six-week timeline to make a full recovery, but it is now understood that the defender could return to first-team action earlier than expected.

Alexander-Arnold set to return from injury before Liverpool clash

The Athletic reports that there is optimism among Real Madrid’s medical staff that Alexander-Arnold and fellow right-back Dani Carvajal (calf) might recover in time to be selected for the eagerly-anticipated El Clasico showdown against Barcelona on October 26.

A separate report from The Times claims that Alexander-Arnold has been progressing well in his recovery and he is set to return from injury in time for a blockbuster reunion with former club Liverpool at Anfield on November 4.

Real Madrid’s Champions League clash with Liverpool is still five games away, with Los Blancos scheduled to take on Getafe, Barcelona and Valencia in La Liga, as well as Juventus in the Champions League, before they renew acquaintances with the reigning Premier League champions.

Alexander-Arnold recently provided Real Madrid supporters with his own injury update, posting an image on Instagram of himself back in training with the caption “Back soon”.

Trent set for hostile Liverpool reception if he makes Anfield return

Should Alexander-Arnold be fit to play against Liverpool, he is likely to face a hostile reception on his return to the red side of Merseyside after rejecting the chance to sign a new contract with Arne Slot’s side earlier this year.

"It was one of the hardest decisions of my life,” the defender told GQ Espana when speaking about his exit from Anfield. “Liverpool is my home; it made me who I am, but Madrid felt like the right step, at the right time.”

"It was ambition and a personal desire for change. To challenge myself in a new environment. Of course, Real Madrid’s legacy is undeniable, but more than that, what attracted me was my ambition and the desire to test myself in new surroundings.

“It’s a challenge, but one I welcome. Playing at the Bernabeu is sacred. You can feel the weight of the shirt, but that’s what drives you to give it your all.”

Real Madrid boss Alonso is expected to provide a fresh update on the fitness of Alexander-Arnold and the rest of his senior squad ahead of this weekend’s La Liga trip to Getafe.