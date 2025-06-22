Sports Mole looks at three strikers that Real Madrid could target this summer, as the capital giants look to bring in a different option in the final third of the field.

Real Madrid are believed to be determined to add an experienced centre-forward to their squad this summer.

Joselu famously represented Los Blancos on loan from Espanyol during the 2023-24 campaign, and he scored 18 times for the club in all competitions, with his ability to change a match proving to be crucial.

It is understood that new Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso wants a player of that ilk to provide back-up through the middle next season, with the capital giants looking to challenge on all fronts.

With that in mind, Sports Mole looks at three players who could potentially make the move to Bernabeu in the current transfer window.

Budimir may be an unfamiliar name to many, but Real Madrid's alleged interest is not a surprise considering his scoring record over the last two seasons, netting 18 for Osasuna in 2023-24 before managing 24 in all competitions last term.

The 33-year-old is not a long-term option for Real Madrid, but he would have no problems filling in for Kylian Mbappe when required, and he would also provide a valuable option from the start in certain matches.

Budimir has scored 71 times in 179 appearances for Osasuna, while he has a record of 78 goals in 195 matches in Spain's top flight, including 13 in 35 matches during his time at Mallorca.

On the face of it, it seems like a bizarre signing, but it is a deal that would make sense for Real Madrid in a lot of ways.

Fullkrug made the move to West Ham from Borussia Dortmund last summer, and he only managed three goals and two assists in 20 appearances for the Hammers in 2023-24, but he did struggle with a number of injury problems.

At Dortmund, the Germany international netted 15 goals and registered 10 assists in 43 appearances, while his overall Bundesliga record, including his time at Werder Bremen and Hannover 96, is 56 goals and 18 assists in 157 matches.

The 32-year-old also has Champions League experience, and he is just the type of striker that Real Madrid are after due to his ability to bring his teammates into play, while the striker is a real danger in the air.

Firmino might be entering the latter stages of his career, but the 33-year-old again showed his worth at Al-Ahli last season, ending the campaign with 12 goals and 10 assists in 31 appearances in all competitions.

In total, the Brazilian has 21 goals and 17 assists in 65 matches for Al-Ahli, while he scored 111 goals and registered 76 assists in 362 appearances during a famous period at Liverpool.

Firmino has the big-game mentality required to turn out for Real Madrid, and the capital giants would not have to break the bank to sign him, with his current deal due to expire in the summer of 2026.

The forward will certainly believe that he still has plenty to offer a top European club, and the chance to represent arguably the biggest team in world football would surely be appealing to the South American.