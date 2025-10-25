Advantage Alonso? Real Madrid confirm squad for El Clasico

Real Madrid welcome Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dean Huijsen, Dani Carvajal and Dani Ceballos back into their squad for Sunday's La Liga clash with Barcelona.

Real Madrid have welcomed Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dean Huijsen, Dani Carvajal and Dani Ceballos back into their squad for Sunday's La Liga clash with Barcelona at Bernabeu.

Alexander-Arnold has been out since the middle of September with a hamstring injury, but the ex-Liverpool defender returned to training last week, and he has now been cleared to feature.

Carvajal and Huijsen have made it a triple fitness defensive boost for head coach Xabi Alonso, while Ceballos has overcome a muscular problem to return to the squad.

As a result, Real Madrid are only missing two players, with Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba out of action.

Alaba could return for the team's next match against Valencia on November 1, as the Austrian's calf issue is only minor, but Rudiger is out until the latter stages of the year due to a serious muscular injury.

Alexander-Arnold, Huijsen, Carvajal, Ceballos return to Real Madrid squad for El Clasico

“It’s clear that a Clasico is special; it has been for many years. It’s the first for this new project, and we need the stadium to have that energy of the big games… and for us to be able to celebrate with our fans at the end," Alonso told reporters during his pre-match press conference.

“I hope it goes well and that we win. We approach every match with the utmost determination, and tomorrow’s game has a special flavour.

“For the project, I don’t know, they’re important games. I like to evaluate the process and in these 12 games there has been an improvement.

“No trophies have been handed out yet and no medals have been won, there’s still a long way to go in the season. Right now, the most important thing is tomorrow.

"What I have in mind is that it’s going to be an intense and hard-fought match. We have to be prepared, compete at the highest level and have the energy needed to play a top match.”

Real Madrid are currently top of the La Liga table, two points ahead of second-placed Barcelona, so a win over the reigning champions would see them open up a five-point lead at the summit.

Real Madrid squad vs. Barcelona

Courtois, Lunin, Mestre; Carvajal, Militao, Alexander-Arnold, Asencio, Carreras, F Garcia, Mendy, Huijsen; Bellingham, Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouameni, Guler, Ceballos; Vinicius, Endrick, Mbappe, Rodrygo, Gonzalo, Brahim, Mastantuono

No Data Analysis info