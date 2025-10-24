Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch Sunday's clash between bitter rivals Real Madrid and Barcelona.

On Sunday, La Liga leaders Real Madrid will lock horns with arch-rivals Barcelona in the highly anticipated first Clasico of the season.

Los Blancos have won each of their last four competitive matches, while Hansi Flick's charges have returned from the international window with back-to-back victories.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into El Clasico.

What time does Real Madrid vs. Barcelona kick off?

The game will get underway at 4:15pm local time on Sunday, which will be an hour earlier at 3:15pm for UK viewers.

Where is Real Madrid vs. Barcelona being played?

El Clasico will take place at Real Madrid's home, the Santiago Bernabeu, which has a capacity of 83,186.

Barcelona made a statement on their last visit to Real Madrid's home in October 2024, when Robert Lewandowski netted a brace alongside goals from Lamine Yamal and Raphinha in a dominant 4-0 victory.

How to watch Real Madrid vs. Barcelona in the UK

TV channels

In the United Kingdom, El Clasico will be available to watch on Premier Sports 1, which is available through Sky and Virgin Media.

Streaming

Alternatively, you can access the access on the Premier Sports website or app. You can also purchase a Premier Sports subscription through Amazon Prime Video.

Highlights

You can access the highlights of the game on the DAZN website and app, or on the Premier Sports YouTube page.

What is at stake for Real Madrid vs. Barcelona?

Xabi Alonso played in a number of Clasicos during his playing career, but he is now set to get his first taste of the iconic rivalry as a head coach.

Los Blancos are searching for their first win over Barcelona since Jude Bellingham scored a stoppage-time winner in a 3-2 home success in April 2024.

As for Barcelona, they enter the fixture in second place and two points behind Real Madrid, knowing that a win would be enough to send them top of the standings.

The Blaugrana will be looking to enjoy more success in this fixture after beating Real Madrid on four occasions last term, prevailing in both league games, the Spanish Supercup final and the Copa del Rey final.



Ben Sully Written by

No Data Analysis info