Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso has said that he knows Gonzalo Garcia "very well" but has insisted that no decisions regarding the 21-year-old's future have been made.

Garcia made four first-team appearances for Los Blancos last term, scoring once and providing one assist, and he has been an important player for the capital giants at this summer's Club World Cup.

The Spaniard has scored twice and provided one assist in three outings in the group stage of the summer tournament, thriving in the absence of Kylian Mbappe, who has been sidelined through illness.

Real Madrid are believed to be looking to bring in a new striker this summer to provide a different option to Mbappe, but Garcia's performances have seen him emerge as a potential in-house option.

According to Fichajes, Los Blancos are looking to keep hold of Garcia due to his strong form, but Alonso has insisted that no firm decision has been made regarding the attacker.

Garcia has impressed for Real Madrid at Club World Cup

"I know him very well. I've followed Castilla very closely and I know their players very well. I'm not that surprised. He's a typical number nine who reminds me in many ways of Raul: always well-positioned and with a great work ethic," Alonso told reporters on Thursday night.

"We need more from him, and we're working to help him improve. No decisions have been made yet regarding next season. We're focused on the Club World Cup. The competition gives you indications, but no decision has been made."

A number of clubs are believed to be keeping a close eye on Garcia's situation, as there will be a host of interest in the striker if it becomes clear that he is available this summer.

Garcia could stop Real Madrid needing to enter summer market

Alonso has allegedly made it clear that he requires another option in the final third of the field, with Stuttgart's Nick Woltemade currently being linked with a move to the club.

Osasuna's Ante Budimir, West Ham United's Niclas Fullkrug and Al-Ahli's Roberto Firmino are also allegedly being considered to fill the role at Bernabeu next season.

However, Garcia has shown at the Club World Cup that he is capable of playing the role next term, especially after scoring an impressive 25 times in 36 league appearances for Real Madrid Castilla last season.