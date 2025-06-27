Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso plays down the injury fears surrounding Antonio Rudiger following the centre-back's withdrawal against Red Bull Salzburg.

Rudiger missed the latter stages of last season after undergoing a knee operation, but he made a quicker-than-expected recovery and was involved off the bench against Pachuca in the Club World Cup on June 22.

The Germany international was then given the nod from the first whistle against Salzburg on Thursday night, but there were concerns when he was replaced in the 67th minute of the match.

Rudiger appeared to be in some discomfort when he left the field, but Alonso said that the 32-year-old was only suffering from cramp.

The German featured in a back three alongside Aurelien Tchouameni and Dean Huijsen, and that is expected to be a system that Alonso will use during stages of the 2025-26 campaign.

Alonso explains Rudiger substitution against Salzburg

"He had cramp. Nothing serious. It was his first game from the start. He played a lot with three centre-backs when he was at Chelsea, and this system gives us depth and flexibility. It gives us depth and collective quality, which is what we want for the players to benefit from," Alonso told reporters following his side's 3-0 win.

"In my mind, I've always been flexible with systems. The players are intelligent enough to know the positives and negatives of this system.

"It gives you a three against two with Huijsen and Rudiger wide and space in between with Jude [Bellingham] and Arda [Guler]. I like that flexibility so I can use it when needed."

Real Madrid will tackle Juventus in the last-16 stage of the Club World Cup, and Alonso is hopeful that Kylian Mbappe will be available for the clash on July 1.

Will Mbappe return against Juventus?

Mbappe is yet to feature at the Club World Cup due to illness, missing the team's three group-stage fixtures due to a serious case of stomach flu, which led to him entering hospital.

"We need him and we want him back as soon as possible and in the best possible condition. I don't want to be optimistic and get ahead of myself, but we need him because he's a top player, one of the best in the world. We hope he's back soon," Alonso said when questioned on the Frenchman.

Mbappe enjoyed an outstanding first season at Real Madrid following his arrival from Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer, scoring 43 goals and registering five assists in 56 appearances.