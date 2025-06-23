Sports Mole takes a look at Real Madrid's injury and suspension situation ahead of Thursday's Club World Cup clash with Red Bull Salzburg.

Real Madrid will be looking to seal their place in the Club World Cup knockout rounds when they take on Red Bull Salzburg in Thursday's clash at Lincoln Financial Field.

Los Blancos are sitting at the top of Group H and level on four points with Salzburg after following a 1-1 draw against Al-Hilal with a 3-1 win over Pachuca.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Real Madrid's injury and suspension news ahead of their fixture with their Austrian opponents, who played out a goalless draw with Al-Hilal on matchday two.

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Illness

Possible return date: June 27 (vs. Red Bull Salzburg)

Mbappe has missed the opening two games of the tournament after being hospitalised with gastroenteritis. Speaking ahead of the win over Pachuca, Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso revealed that he hopes the Frenchman will be available for the final group game.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unkown

Carvajal has not played for Real Madrid since he sustained a serious knee injury in October's La Liga game against Villarreal. The experienced defender has been making good progress in his recovery, and there was hope that he would make his long-awaited return at the tournament. However, Real Madrid's club doctors are reportedly advising Carvajal to hold off his return until pre-season.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Like Carvajal, Alaba has also been advised to avoid any unnecessary risks and is therefore expected to delay his return until pre-season.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Militao has been sidelined since he sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury in November. The Brazilian centre-back has recently returned to team training and is believed to be closing in on a return to the matchday squad. However, it remains to be seen whether he will be risked at the Club World Cup.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Adductor

Possible return date: Unknown

Camavinga is working his way back from an adductor injury he sustained in April's meeting with Getafe. The France international is making good progress in his recovery and has not given up hope of playing a role in the tournament, although he will not be available for Thursday's contest.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: Unknown

Mendy was ruled out of the Club World Cup when he sustained a rupture in his thigh in April's Copa del Rey final defeat to Barcelona. Recent speculation suggests that Mendy has suffered a setback in his recovery and could now be out of action until October.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Endrick has stayed in Madrid to continue to work on his rehabilitation after he picked up a hamstring injury on the final day of the league season.

REAL MADRID'S SUSPENSION LIST

The Real Madrid defender will serve a one-match suspension after he was sent off in the seventh minute of Sunday's win over Pachuca.