The narrative has changed at Real Madrid. While in June 2024 then-coach Carlo Ancelotti publicly stated he did not care about the FIFA Club World Cup, today the club is not only preparing for their debut against Al-Hilal, but treating the competition as a top priority.

The tone has shifted, and so has the goal: to win the Club World Cup and boost the club’s finances. And because of this new priority, the club has made some curious decisions in the transfer market and even in the medical department.

Real Madrid’s signings and the rush for Alexander-Arnold

Among the most emblematic decisions of this new focus is the early signing of Trent Alexander-Arnold. With his contract at Liverpool set to expire in early July, the English full-back was scheduled to leave on a free transfer. Still, Madrid chose to bring him in early, paying £10m to the English club so he could join the squad for the group stage of the Club World Cup.

With Dani Carvajal still recovering from a serious knee injury, the immediate signing of Alexander-Arnold became a priority. In addition, the club also strengthened their defence with the arrival of young Dean Huijsen. After a good spell at Bournemouth, the Spanish centre-back was signed by triggering his £50m release clause.

Another target was the young Franco Mastantuono from River Plate, signed for £34m, but the Argentine club chose to keep him to compete in the Club World Cup with their squad.

Bellingham delays surgery and Modric stays

Another clear sign of the priority given to the Club World Cup was the decision to postpone Jude Bellingham’s shoulder surgery. The English midfielder, who has been playing through severe pain and constant bandaging since suffering an injury in November 2023, had been advised to undergo surgery.

The initial plan was for Bellingham to recover over the European summer and be 100% fit for the 2025-26 season and, most importantly, for the 2026 World Cup.

The club and player decided to postpone the surgery to ensure Bellingham’s presence at the tournament in the United States. This means the midfielder is expected to miss the start of next season, with an estimated absence of up to two months after the Club World Cup.

Meanwhile, Luka Modric decided to stay a little longer. After emotional farewell scenes at the Santiago Bernabeu, it was expected that the 39-year-old Croatian would end his time at the club and likely transfer to Milan.

However, Real chose to keep Modric in the squad until the end of the Club World Cup. Even with limited playing time last season, the veteran’s experience and leadership are seen as key assets for a group that will feature young players taking on bigger roles and a new coach at the helm.

The weight of the financial prize

Behind all this effort, there is also a significant economic factor. Initially sceptical about the sums paid by FIFA, Ancelotti himself had complained about a £17m offer for the tournament winner. Today, with the revised format, Real Madrid stands to earn much more.

Just for participating, Los Blancos will receive around £25m, with extra bonuses for wins in each stage. If they win the title, the club could pocket up to £93m, in addition to other commercial and marketing incentives during the tournament in the United States.

This article was originally published on Trivela.