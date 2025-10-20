[monks data]
Team News: Real Madrid vs. Juventus injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Real Madrid will continue their latest Champions League campaign with a clash against Italian giants Juventus on Sunday.

While Los Blancos have claimed maximum points so far, Juve have failed to win either of their first two matches. Here, Sports Mole rounds up all the team news for both clubs.


REAL MADRID vs. JUVENTUS

REAL MADRID

Out: Ferland Mendy (thigh), Trent Alexander-Arnold (hamstring), Dani Carvajal (suspended), Dean Huijsen (muscular), Antonio Rudiger (muscular)

Doubtful: Dani Ceballos (muscular), David Alaba (calf)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Courtois; Valverde, Militao, Asencio, Carreras; Tchouameni, Camavinga; Mastantuono, Guler, Vinicius; Mbappe

JUVENTUS

Out: Bremer (knee), Juan Cabal (thigh)

Doubtful: Fabio Miretti (thigh), Edon Zhegrova (hip)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Di Gregorio; Gatti, Rugani, Kelly; Kalulu, Locatelli, Thuram, Cambiaso; Conceicao, Yildiz; David

