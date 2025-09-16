Champions League header

Champions League 2025-26: most expensive squads ranked

By
From City to PSG: Champions League teams ranked by squad value
The first matchday of the 2025-26 Champions League takes place this week, with Bayern Munich set to face Chelsea in a high-profile tie. Ahead of the action, Sportsmole has revealed the ranking of the most valuable squads in the competition.

Real Madrid lead the way

Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham pictured in May 2025

With a total market value of £1.2bn, Real Madrid remain the most expensive squad in the Champions League, according to Transfermarkt.

Under Xabi Alonso, Los Blancos boast four players each valued at €100m (£86m) or more: Federico Valverde (€130m/£112m), Vinicius Junior (€170m/£146m), Jude Bellingham (€180m/£155m) and Kylian Mbappe (€180m/£155m).

However, a hefty squad valuation is no guarantee of silverware, as demonstrated by last season's quarter-final exit to Arsenal.

Premier League well represented

Arsenal's Viktor Gyokeres celebrates scoring with teammates on August 23, 2025

The Premier League remains the most represented league in this season’s competition, with six clubs qualifying. Of those, five feature in the top 10 of most valuable squads: Arsenal (2nd), Manchester City (3rd), Liverpool (4th), Chelsea (6th) and Tottenham Hotspur (9th).

Newcastle United, meanwhile, are just outside the top 10 in 11th place. Despite the league’s financial clout, English clubs have failed to reach the Champions League final in each of the past two seasons.

PSG behind the leaders but still competitive

Paris Saint-Germain celebrate winning the Champions League on May 31, 2025

Reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain are ranked 7th, with a total market value just above the €1bn (£860m) mark. While behind several English sides and Real Madrid in terms of valuation, PSG are expected to be favourites in most of their ties.

Aside from Barcelona, the French club have a more expensive squad than any of their upcoming opponents, although Bayern Munich (8th) and Tottenham (9th) are close in value.

Atalanta, who visit the Parc des Princes on Wednesday, have a squad worth less than half that of Luis Enrique’s side.































































































































































































RankClubMarket Value
1Real Madrid£1.204bn
2Arsenal£1.143bn
3Manchester City£1.058bn
4Liverpool£963.2m
5Barcelona£954.6m
6Chelsea£928.8m
7Paris Saint-Germain£920.2m
8Bayern Munich£778.4m
9Tottenham£766.3m
10Inter Milan£608.7m
11Newcastle£566.8m
12Atletico Madrid£539.9m
13Juventus£500.1m
14Napoli£426.6m
15Atalanta£386.2m
16Borussia Dortmund£376.8m
17Sporting CP£373.5m
18Marseille£339.2m
19Bayer Leverkusen£334.2m
20Athletic Bilbao£327.2m
21Benfica£288.8m
22AS Monaco£284.5m
23Eintracht Frankfurt£279.4m
24Galatasaray£255.2m
25Villarreal£219.9m
26PSV Eindhoven£214.1m
27Ajax£161.6m
28Club Brugge£146.6m
29Olympiakos£96.2m
30Slavia Prague£88.3m
31Union Saint-Gilloise£65.2m
32FC Copenhagen£64.8m
33Bodo/Glimt£52.2m
34Pafos FC£21.8m
35Qarabag£20.7m
36Kairat Almaty£10.8m

 

Written by
Axel Clody

