The first matchday of the 2025-26 Champions League takes place this week, with Bayern Munich set to face Chelsea in a high-profile tie. Ahead of the action, Sportsmole has revealed the ranking of the most valuable squads in the competition.

Real Madrid lead the way

With a total market value of £1.2bn, Real Madrid remain the most expensive squad in the Champions League, according to Transfermarkt.

Under Xabi Alonso, Los Blancos boast four players each valued at €100m (£86m) or more: Federico Valverde (€130m/£112m), Vinicius Junior (€170m/£146m), Jude Bellingham (€180m/£155m) and Kylian Mbappe (€180m/£155m).

However, a hefty squad valuation is no guarantee of silverware, as demonstrated by last season's quarter-final exit to Arsenal.

Premier League well represented

The Premier League remains the most represented league in this season’s competition, with six clubs qualifying. Of those, five feature in the top 10 of most valuable squads: Arsenal (2nd), Manchester City (3rd), Liverpool (4th), Chelsea (6th) and Tottenham Hotspur (9th).

Newcastle United, meanwhile, are just outside the top 10 in 11th place. Despite the league’s financial clout, English clubs have failed to reach the Champions League final in each of the past two seasons.

PSG behind the leaders but still competitive

Reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain are ranked 7th, with a total market value just above the €1bn (£860m) mark. While behind several English sides and Real Madrid in terms of valuation, PSG are expected to be favourites in most of their ties.

Aside from Barcelona, the French club have a more expensive squad than any of their upcoming opponents, although Bayern Munich (8th) and Tottenham (9th) are close in value.

Atalanta, who visit the Parc des Princes on Wednesday, have a squad worth less than half that of Luis Enrique’s side.







Rank

Club

Market Value









1

Real Madrid

£1.204bn





2

Arsenal

£1.143bn





3

Manchester City

£1.058bn





4

Liverpool

£963.2m





5

Barcelona

£954.6m





6

Chelsea

£928.8m





7

Paris Saint-Germain

£920.2m





8

Bayern Munich

£778.4m





9

Tottenham

£766.3m





10

Inter Milan

£608.7m





11

Newcastle

£566.8m





12

Atletico Madrid

£539.9m





13

Juventus

£500.1m





14

Napoli

£426.6m





15

Atalanta

£386.2m





16

Borussia Dortmund

£376.8m





17

Sporting CP

£373.5m





18

Marseille

£339.2m





19

Bayer Leverkusen

£334.2m





20

Athletic Bilbao

£327.2m





21

Benfica

£288.8m





22

AS Monaco

£284.5m





23

Eintracht Frankfurt

£279.4m





24

Galatasaray

£255.2m





25

Villarreal

£219.9m





26

PSV Eindhoven

£214.1m





27

Ajax

£161.6m





28

Club Brugge

£146.6m





29

Olympiakos

£96.2m





30

Slavia Prague

£88.3m





31

Union Saint-Gilloise

£65.2m





32

FC Copenhagen

£64.8m





33

Bodo/Glimt

£52.2m





34

Pafos FC

£21.8m





35

Qarabag

£20.7m





36

Kairat Almaty

£10.8m





