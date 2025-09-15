Which players have won the Champions League most often?

The Champions League is widely considered as the most prestigious club tournament in world football and has been an annual event on the continent since 1955.
Those who are often regarded as the greatest players ever to play the game have at least one of these winners' medals tucked away in their trophy cabinet.
Some though, have hogged the limelight in this competition, winning multiple titles and truly dominating their era of the game in Europe, with five players even managing to lift the prestigious trophy a remarkable six times.
Ahead of the opening fixtures in the 2025-26 season, Sports Mole takes a closer look at which players have won the European Cup/Champions League at least five times.
LUKA MODRIC | REAL MADRID | 6
Champions League wins: 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2022, 2024
DANI CARVAJAL | REAL MADRID | 6
Champions League wins: 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2022, 2024
NACHO FERNANDEZ | REAL MADRID | 6
Champions League wins: 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2022, 2024
TONI KROOS| REAL MADRID & BAYERN MUNICH | 6
Champions League wins: 2013, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2022, 2024
PACO GENTO | REAL MADRID | 6
Champions League wins: 1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960, 1966
CRISTIANO RONALDO | REAL MADRID & MANCHESTER UNITED | 5
Champions League wins: 2008, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018
KARIM BENZEMA | REAL MADRID | 5
Champions League wins: 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2022
LUCAS VAZQUEZ | REAL MADRID | 5
Champions League wins: 2016, 2017, 2018, 2022, 2024
CASEMIRO | REAL MADRID | 5
Champions League wins: 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2022
MARCELO | REAL MADRID | 5
Champions League wins: 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2022
GARETH BALE | REAL MADRID | 5
Champions League wins: 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2022
ISCO | REAL MADRID | 5
Champions League wins: 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2022
PAOLO MALDINI | AC MILAN | 5
Champions League wins: 1989, 1990, 1994, 2003, 2007
ALESSANDRO COSTACURTA | AC MILAN | 5
Champions League wins: 1989, 1990, 1994, 2003, 2007
ALFREDO DI STEFANO | REAL MADRID | 5
Champions League wins: 1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960
HECTOR RIAL | REAL MADRID | 5
Champions League wins: 1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960
JOSE MARIA ZARRAGA | REAL MADRID | 5
Champions League wins: 1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960
MARQUITOS | REAL MADRID | 5
Champions League wins: 1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960
RAFAEL LESMES | REAL MADRID | 5
Champions League wins: 1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960
JUAN ALONSO | REAL MADRID | 5
Champions League wins: 1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960