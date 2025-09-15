Which players have won the Champions League most often?

Sports Mole takes a closer look at which players have won the European Cup/Champions League at least five times.

The Champions League is widely considered as the most prestigious club tournament in world football and has been an annual event on the continent since 1955.

Those who are often regarded as the greatest players ever to play the game have at least one of these winners' medals tucked away in their trophy cabinet.

Some though, have hogged the limelight in this competition, winning multiple titles and truly dominating their era of the game in Europe, with five players even managing to lift the prestigious trophy a remarkable six times.

Ahead of the opening fixtures in the 2025-26 season, Sports Mole takes a closer look at which players have won the European Cup/Champions League at least five times.

DANI CARVAJAL | REAL MADRID | 6

2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2022, 2024

NACHO FERNANDEZ | REAL MADRID | 6

2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2022, 2024

TONI KROOS| REAL MADRID & BAYERN MUNICH | 6

2013, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2022, 2024

PACO GENTO | REAL MADRID | 6

1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960, 1966

CRISTIANO RONALDO | REAL MADRID & MANCHESTER UNITED | 5

2008, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018

KARIM BENZEMA | REAL MADRID | 5

2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2022

LUCAS VAZQUEZ | REAL MADRID | 5

2016, 2017, 2018, 2022, 2024

CASEMIRO | REAL MADRID | 5

2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2022

MARCELO | REAL MADRID | 5

2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2022

GARETH BALE | REAL MADRID | 5

2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2022

ISCO | REAL MADRID | 5

2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2022

1989, 1990, 1994, 2003, 2007

ALESSANDRO COSTACURTA | AC MILAN | 5

1989, 1990, 1994, 2003, 2007

ALFREDO DI STEFANO | REAL MADRID | 5

1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960

HECTOR RIAL | REAL MADRID | 5

1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960

JOSE MARIA ZARRAGA | REAL MADRID | 5

1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960

MARQUITOS | REAL MADRID | 5

1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960

RAFAEL LESMES | REAL MADRID | 5

1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960

JUAN ALONSO | REAL MADRID | 5

1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960