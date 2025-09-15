Champions League header

Modric, Carvajal, Ronaldo: Which players have won the most Champions Leagues?

By , Senior Reporter
Which players have won the Champions League most often?
Sports Mole takes a closer look at which players have won the European Cup/Champions League at least five times.

The Champions League is widely considered as the most prestigious club tournament in world football and has been an annual event on the continent since 1955.

Those who are often regarded as the greatest players ever to play the game have at least one of these winners' medals tucked away in their trophy cabinet.

Some though, have hogged the limelight in this competition, winning multiple titles and truly dominating their era of the game in Europe, with five players even managing to lift the prestigious trophy a remarkable six times.

Ahead of the opening fixtures in the 2025-26 season, Sports Mole takes a closer look at which players have won the European Cup/Champions League at least five times.


LUKA MODRIC | REAL MADRID | 6


Luka Modric for Real Madrid with UEFA Champions League trophy on June 1, 2024

Champions League wins: 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2022, 2024


DANI CARVAJAL | REAL MADRID | 6



Champions League wins: 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2022, 2024


NACHO FERNANDEZ | REAL MADRID | 6



Champions League wins: 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2022, 2024


TONI KROOS| REAL MADRID & BAYERN MUNICH | 6



Champions League wins: 2013, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2022, 2024


PACO GENTO | REAL MADRID | 6



Champions League wins: 1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960, 1966


CRISTIANO RONALDO | REAL MADRID & MANCHESTER UNITED | 5



Champions League wins: 2008, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018


KARIM BENZEMA | REAL MADRID | 5



Champions League wins: 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2022


LUCAS VAZQUEZ | REAL MADRID | 5



Champions League wins: 2016, 2017, 2018, 2022, 2024


CASEMIRO | REAL MADRID | 5



Champions League wins: 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2022


MARCELO | REAL MADRID | 5



Champions League wins: 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2022


GARETH BALE | REAL MADRID | 5



Champions League wins: 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2022


ISCO | REAL MADRID | 5



Champions League wins: 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2022


PAOLO MALDINI | AC MILAN | 5



Champions League wins: 1989, 1990, 1994, 2003, 2007


ALESSANDRO COSTACURTA | AC MILAN | 5



Champions League wins: 1989, 1990, 1994, 2003, 2007


ALFREDO DI STEFANO | REAL MADRID | 5



Champions League wins: 1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960


HECTOR RIAL | REAL MADRID | 5


Champions League wins: 1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960


JOSE MARIA ZARRAGA | REAL MADRID | 5



Champions League wins: 1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960


MARQUITOS | REAL MADRID | 5



Champions League wins: 1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960


RAFAEL LESMES | REAL MADRID | 5



Champions League wins: 1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960


JUAN ALONSO | REAL MADRID | 5


Champions League wins: 1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960

