Rayo Vallecano will look to maintain their unbeaten start to the Conference League league phase in Thursday’s home clash with Lech Poznan.

Meanwhile, the Polish visitors will travel to Spain with aspirations of claiming their second win of the league phase.

Match preview

Rayo boast an unbeaten record in their first European campaign since 2000-01, having won all four of their matches in the Conference League this season.

Inigo Perez's side won both legs of their playoff round tie against Neman Grodno, before they kicked off the league phase with a 2-0 victory against Shkendija.

They then looked set to suffer their first European defeat of the season in last month's away clash with Hacken until Andrei Ratiu scored from the penalty spot in the 13th minute of stoppage time, salvaging a 2-2 draw to leave his side in seventh spot in the league phase.

Los Franjirrojos followed their trip to Sweden with back-to-back wins over Alaves and CD Yuncos in the league and Copa del Rey respectively.

Those results extended Rayo's unbeaten streak to six competitive matches, before their fine run of form was brought to an abrupt halt in Saturday's heavy 4-0 away defeat against Villarreal, representing their first defeat since the end of September.

Rayo will now return to the familiar surroundings of Vallecas, where they have won three of their six competitive home matches this season (D2, L1), including victories in their last two.

Lech Poznan are in 14th place and a point adrift of Rayo after starting the Conference League main draw with a victory and a defeat.

The Polish outfit cruised to a 4-1 victory over Austrian side Rapid Vienna on matchday one, before they fell to a surprise 2-1 loss against Lincoln Red Imps of Gibraltar in their second league phase game.

They followed that disappointing result with back-to-back league draws against Legia Warsaw and Motor Lublin, either side of a 2-1 victory over fifth-tier Gryf Słupsk in the Polish Cup.

In fact, Niels Frederiksen's charges have drawn each of their last three matches in the Ekstraklasa, leaving them in fifth place and eight points adrift of the summit in the defence of the title they won last season.

The reigning Polish champions will put their league campaign on hold to focus on their first meeting with Spanish opposition since facing Villarreal in the 2022-23 Conference League group stage, where they followed a 4-3 away defeat with a 3-0 home victory over the Yellow Submarine.

The visitors may fancy their chances of taking at least a point from Thursday's fixture, having lost just one of their nine competitive away games this season (W5, D2).

Rayo Vallecano Conference League form:

W D

Rayo Vallecano form (all competitions):

W W D W W L

Lech Poznan Conference League form:

W L

Lech Poznan form (all competitions):

W D L D W D

Team News

Rayo remain without long-term absentee Abdul Mumin, while Luiz Felipe is unlikely to prove his fitness in time for the fixture.

Midfielder Unai Lopez is a doubt for the home clash after sitting out Sunday’s defeat to Villarreal with an injury issue.

Left-back Pep Chavarria received a red card on matchday three, ruling him out of Thursday’s contest through suspension.

As for the visitors, they are expected to be without the services of Patrik Walemark, Daniel Hakans, Ali Gholizadeh and Radoslaw Murawski.

Forward Leo Bengtsson is pushing for a starting spot after featuring as a half-time substitute in Sunday's draw with Motor Lublin.

Lech skipper Mikael Ishak will continue to lead the line for his side, having scored 15 goals in 21 competitive appearances this season.

Rayo Vallecano possible starting lineup:

Batalla; Balliu, Lejeune, Vertrouwd, Pacha; Trejo, Ciss, Gumbau; Perez, Garcia, Camello

Lech Poznan possible starting lineup:

Mrozek; Pereira, Douglas, Milic, Gurgul; Jagiello, Ouma; Palma, Rodriguez, Bengtsson; Ishak

We say: Rayo Vallecano 2-0 Lech Poznan

Rayo may have struggled in Saturday's away clash against Villarreal, but they tend to be a strong force on home turf, and we think they will ultimately do enough to see off Lech Poznan with a third consecutive home victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



