Sports Mole previews Saturday's Scottish Premiership clash between Rangers and Dundee United, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Managerless Rangers will welcome Dundee United to Ibrox Stadium on Saturday on matchday eight of the 2025-26 Scottish Premiership season.

The hosts dismissed former manager Russell Martin after a 1-1 draw with Falkirk last time out, while the visitors also drew 1-1 in their last match against Livingston.

Match preview

Rangers opted to part ways with Barry Ferguson in favour of appointing former Southampton boss Martin as their manager heading into the 2025-26 season, a decision that certainly did not work out for the Gers.

Martin triumphed in only five of his 17 matches in charge, alongside six draws and six defeats, and the Gers had a particularly lacklustre start to the Scottish Premiership campaign.

After seven league games played, Rangers reside in eighth place with just eight points, having won one, drawn five and lost one, leaving them already a significant 11 points behind leaders Hearts.

The Gers also crashed out of the Champions League in the playoff qualifying round after a 9-1 aggregate defeat to Club Brugge, and they remain winless in the Europa League with back-to-back defeats to start the league phase.

Those results saw the pressure quickly mount on Martin's role at the club, and the board eventually made the decision to part ways with the manager following a 1-1 draw with Falkirk before the international break.

While Rangers have been heavily linked with the likes of Danny Rohl, Steven Gerrard, Kevin Muscat and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as their next permanent boss, the club are yet to appoint Martin's successor, leaving either Steven Smith or Neil McCann as potential interim bosses for Saturday's encounter.

The Gers will be eager to bounce back from Martin's disappointing tenure with a win on Saturday, especially ahead of a crucial Europa League clash with Brann, and the hosts will be confident given they have won seven of their last eight Ibrox meetings with Dundee Utd.

As for the Tangerines, Jim Goodwin's side returned to the top flight after winning the Scottish Championship in 2023-24, and they enjoyed a superb first campaign in the Scottish Premiership last term.

Dundee Utd won 15, drew eight and lost 15 of their 38 league matches, leaving them with 53 points and meaning they placed fourth in the table, securing their spot in the Conference League qualifiers.

The Tangerines have experienced a slightly more challenging start to the new campaign, winning four, drawing five and losing three of their first 12 matches across all competitions.

Goodwin's side were able to progress to the third qualifying round of the Conference League before devastatingly losing 5-4 on penalties to Rapid Vienna following a 4-4 aggregate draw, while they have also been eliminated from the Scottish League Cup, losing 2-1 to Kilmarnock in the second round.

Outside of their cup disappointments, Dundee United are back in fourth in the division with nine points from seven games, having won two, drawn three and lost two.

They are now without a victory in their last two fixtures after losing to Kilmarnock and drawing with Livingston, meaning the Tangerines will be looking to get back on track with a victory over the struggling Rangers.

Dundee United have faced extreme difficulties in their recent meetings with Rangers, having failed to win any of their last 10 encounters across all competitions.

Rangers Scottish Premiership form:

D W L D D D

Rangers form (all competitions):

D L W L W L

Dundee United Scottish Premiership form:

D L W D W L

Dundee United form (all competitions):

D L W D W L

Team News

Rangers will remain without Dujon Sterling (Achilles tendon) and Rabbi Matondo (unspecified) for this match due to ongoing injury issues, while the remainder of the squad should be available for selection.

In attack, Bojan Miovski is expected to lead the line, with Djeidi Gassama, Nicolas Raskin and Mikey Moore potentially playing just behind the striker, while Connor Barron and Mohamed Diomande could start in central midfield.

Derek Cornelius impressed in Rangers' 1-1 draw with Falkirk and could retain his left-back spot, with captain James Tavernier likely to start on the opposite side.

As for the visitors, Isaac Pappoe (knee), Max Watters (hamstring), Owen Stirton (ankle) and Ross Graham (hamstring) are out due to injury problems.

Ivan Dolcek is Dundee United's top scorer in the Scottish Premiership with five goals in seven appearances, and the forward is expected to play alongside Nikolaj Moller and Zac Sapsford in attack.

Will Ferry and Luca Stephenson could provide the width from midfield, while Iurie Iovu, Bert Esselink and Krisztian Keresztes could play in a back three.

Rangers possible starting lineup:

Butland; Tavernier, Djiga, Souttar, Cornelius; Diomande, Barron; Moore, Raskin, Gassama; Miovski

Dundee United possible starting lineup:

Kucherenko; Iovu, Esselink, Keresztes; Stephenson, Sevelj, Camara, Ferry; Dolcek, Moller, Sapsford

We say: Rangers 1-1 Dundee United

Rangers have struggled in the opening stages of this season, and without a manager to lead them into this match against Dundee United, we expect the hosts to draw yet another match in the Scottish Premiership.

