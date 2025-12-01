Preview: Quintanar del Rey vs Elche - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Sully | 01 Dec 2025 13:50 , Last updated: 01 Dec 2025 22:52

Top-flight outfit Elche will be looking to avoid a Copa del Rey upset when they face Quintanar del Rey in Wednesday's second-round clash.

The home side currently play in Group five of the Segunda B division, which is the fourth tier of the Spanish football system.

Match preview

Quintanar del Rey are competing in the Copa del Rey second round after coming through a nervy tie against third-tier Ibiza.

They played out a 1-1 draw in the home contest, resulting in the need for extra time and then penalties.

Pedro Bolanos's side ultimately held their nerve in the shootout, prevailing by a 4-3 scoreline to set up a highly anticipcated clash against a La Liga side.

They followed their penalty shootout success with back-to-back defeats and a draw, before they recorded consecutive wins over Real Madrid C and Getafe B to give their league campaign some much-needed impetus.

Despite taking maximum points from their last two games, Quintanar del Rey still have significant work to do if they are to avoid an immediate return to the fifth tier, with five points separating them from safety after 13 matches.

While they are the clear underdogs for Wednesday's cup tie, the hosts can at least take some inspiration from the fact that they have avoided defeat in four of their last five competitive home games.

Elche will be targeting another dominant cup display after easing past Los Garres in October's first-round tie.

Boayar, Martim Neto, Rodri Mendoza and Redondo all found the net in a commanding 4-0 victory over the sixth-tier side.

However, they have found wins much harder to come by in recent league games, having drawn three and lost three of their last six La Liga matches since they enjoyed a seven-game unbeaten start to the season.

They returned from the November international window with a hard-fought 2-2 draw with Real Madrid, before they were narrowly beaten 1-0 in Friday's away clash against Getafe.

Despite experiencing a drop-off in form, Eder Sarabia's side will still be pleased to be in 10th spot in their first season back in the top flight since 2022-23.

Elche will now turn their focus to cup action, with Wednesday's visitors looking to avoid their first second-round exit since 2015-16, when they were knocked out by Almeria on penalties.

Quintanar del Rey Copa del Rey form:

W

Quintanar del Rey form (all competitons):

L D L W D D

Elche Copa del Rey form:

W

Elche form (all competitions):

L L D L L D

Team News

Quintanar del Rey defender Fernando Navarro is set to miss out after missing the win over Real Madrid C with an injury he sustained in the league clash with Conquense.

With Navarro unlikely to feature, the hosts could line up with a back four made up of Etxebe Pamies, Santiago Perea, Enzo Emanuele Ojeda and Dani Jodar.

Meanwhile, Eric Iglesias is likely to get the nod for the number nine spot, although he is facing competition from Ticiano Perez.

Josan has recovered from injury and should return to the matchday squad, along with defender Victor Chust , who was suspended for the defeat against Getafe.

Pedro Bigas, Federico Redondo , Mendoza and Boayar are among those who could come into the side if Sarabia opts to make changes for the cup fixture.

Quintanar del Rey possible starting lineup:

Bartual; Pamies, Perea, Ojeda, Jodar; Murcia, Olmedilla; Chabo, Guti, Gompi; Iglesias

Elche possible starting lineup:

Dituro; Fort, Chust, Bigas, Petrot; Neto, Redondo, Mendoza; Josan, Boayar, Mir

We say: Quintanar del Rey 0-3 Elche

Elche may be experiencing a poor run of form in La Liga, but they have largely impressed with their performances following their promotion from the second tier, and we think they will showcase their extra quality against their fourth-tier opponents.