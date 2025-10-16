Sports Mole previews Saturday's Eredivisie clash between PSV Eindhoven and Go Ahead Eagles, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Seeking their first home victory since August, PSV Eindhoven host Go Ahead Eagles at the Philips Stadion on Saturday, with the potential to move to the top of the Eredivisie table after gameweek nine.

Peter Bosz's team have dropped points in consecutive games at Eindhoven, but they must overcome the challenge of facing one of the division's top-scoring away teams to avoid going three matches without victory on home soil.

Match preview

PSV may be unblemished away from home, where they have clinched four wins from four, but the Peasants' form in Eindhoven leaves much to be desired.

Having claimed consecutive league victories in front of their supporters to start the season, scoring 10 goals across wins over Sparta Rotterdam and Groningen, the last two results have disappointed.

A 2-0 defeat to promoted Telstar will still rankle Bosz's team, while their inability to defeat Ajax for a fourth match running leaves them winless in De Topper since October 2023.

Aiming to bounce back and return to winning ways on home soil, Boeren welcome Go Ahead Eagles aware of a possibly tricky encounter, given how recent encounters have played out.

Beaten 2-1 in last season's KNVB Cup semi-finals in February, PSV then lost 3-2 in a league match in Deventer the following month and had to stage a late comeback in the Johan Cruyff Shield in August to avoid a third consecutive defeat to the club from Overijssel.

As a result, the Eindhoven hosts will be wary of Saturday’s visitors, given the recent encounters between the clubs, with the Pride of the Ijssel having given the Dutch a tough time in recent months.

While Melvin Boel was not in situ for last season’s victories over PSV, the manager could benefit from Paul Simonis's successes.

The departed manager ended the club's 42-year wait for success over Dutch heavyweights with the domestic cup victory, and his Eredivisie triumph shortly after was Go Ahead Eagles' first league victory over PSV since November 1983.

Boel's team now enter Saturday's match striving to halt an even longer wait for success in Eindhoven, where they last tasted success in November 1968, recording a 1-0 win.

Although failure to win in two league games before the international break indicates that further disappointment is imminent, Kowet's knack for scoring on their travels points to another potentially exciting encounter with the defending Eredivisie champions.

Eight of the away side's 14 goals this season have come on their travels, where Boel's team have scored two goals in every game, drawing 2-2 against Fortuna Sittard and Heerenveen, defeating PEC Zwolle 2-0 and losing to promoted Telstar 4-2.

Only PSV (13), Feyenoord (10) and NEC (nine) have outscored Go Ahead Eagles in away results this term, highlighting their prowess in front of goal on the road.

Given Bosz's front-footed approach, backing another goal-laden affair on the road would not be a bad shout.

Team News

PSV could be without Myron Boadu, Ricardo Pepi, Kilian Sildillia and Alassane Plea, while Ruben van Bommel is certainly out after suffering a serious knee injury last month that potentially rules him out for the season.

Joey Veerman and Ivan Perisic have contributed eight and six goals respectively this term, though Perisic has a league-leading five assists, highlighting their game-deciding qualities.

While Ismael Saibari has not yet recorded any league assists, the Morocco international has scored in three consecutive Eredivisie matches and four overall, and he aims to maintain that form this weekend.

Go Ahead Eagles do not have as many injured players, although Soren Tengstedt and Pim Saathof are likely absent for the away side.

Melle Meulensteen and Milan Smit have scored three each for the away side, positioning them as the principal threats to PSV's chances of success.

PSV Eindhoven possible starting lineup:

Kovar Dest Flamingo Gasiorowski, Salah-Edine; Schouten, Saibari, Veerman; Man, Til, Perisic

Go Ahead Eagles possible starting lineup:

De Busser; Deijl, Nauber, Kramer, James; Meulensteen, Breum, Linthorst; Suray, Smit, Margaret

We say: PSV Eindhoven 3-2 Go Ahead Eagles

The international break may have given Bosz time to reflect on their wobble in Eindhoven recently, and that should benefit PSV on Saturday.

Having not been beaten by Go Ahead Eagles on their patch, the hosts should keep that 57-year streak alive by securing maximum points in a high-scoring game.

