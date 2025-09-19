Preview: PSV vs. Ajax - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Sunday's Eredivisie clash between PSV Eindhoven and Ajax, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

For the 188th time, PSV Eindhoven and Ajax will face off in this season’s first De Topper as last season’s top two teams in the Eredivisie battle at Philips Stadion in Sunday’s gameweek six contest.

Both sides are meeting for the first time since PSV overturned a nine-point deficit in the final five weeks of last season to claim their 26th title, leaving their Amsterdam rivals licking their wounds.

Match preview

Peter Bosz’s team lost both matches to Ajax in the 2024-25 season, but the Peasants’ De Topper defeats did not impact the race for the title as PSV capitalised on the collapse in Amsterdam to secure consecutive top-flight titles.

This season has begun in typical Bosz style, with Boeren scoring and conceding goals in good measure, as shown by their 17 goals scored and eight conceded, the highest in the Eredivisie and the most in the league's top four respectively, more than league-leading Feyenoord (one goal conceded), third-placed Ajax (four) and AZ (four).

While the defending champions remained unbeaten in the league until a surprising 2-0 defeat by Telstar in Eindhoven in their last league match on home soil, a 3-1 midweek disappointment to Union Saint-Gilloise in the Champions League means that PSV have lost in consecutive matches at Philips Stadion across all competitions and aim to avoid back-to-back home losses in the league and three overall against their fierce rivals.

Ajax were involved the last time the Red and Whites suffered two consecutive home defeats in the league, which happened three years ago when the Amsterdam giants beat them in January 2022, before AZ did the same at the start of February.

Considering the dip in results in Eindhoven, PSV will be cautious of losing in front of their supporters for the second time this season.

While Francesco Farioli had Bosz's number in the previous campaign, it remains to be seen how Johnny Heitinga fares against the former Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen boss.

The Sons of the Gods are yet to record a victory on their travels this season, playing out draws at Go Ahead Eagles (2-2) and promoted FC Volendam (1-1), results which leave them in third, trailing PSV by a point and leaders Feyenoord by four.

Strikingly, De Godenzonen’s ongoing lack of wins on their travels goes back to the end of last season's Eredivisie collapse when the Amsterdam outfit failed to win two of their final away matches, including a 4-0 hammering by Utrecht in late April.

Including last season's results, the absence of clean sheets away from home now stands at five matches, and the likelihood of a first shutout on the road appears slim against the typically free-scoring PSV.

However, fans will remind observers of March 30's 2-0 success in Eindhoven, and replicating the same result will undoubtedly be what the doctor ordered, particularly after their midweek 2-0 defeat by Inter Milan in the Champions League.

PSV Eindhoven Eredivisie form:





W



W



W



L



W





PSV Eindhoven form (all competitions):





W



W



W



L



W



L





Ajax Eredivisie form:





W



D



W



D



W





Ajax form (all competitions):





W



D



W



D



W



L





Team News

Alassane Plea (knee), Mauro Junior (ankle) and Myron Boadu (hamstring) are absent for PSV due to their respective injuries.

Ruben van Bommel has scored three times in the Eredivisie this season, outscoring his teammates, and the wide attacker looks set to be decisive for the Peasants in gameweek six.

Ivan Perisic, however, remains a threat, especially in creating chances, and the versatile veteran aims to add to his four assists this weekend.

Outperforming the Croatian in key passes is Joey Veerman, who has created 15 chances this season, one more than Perisic, though he has assisted one fewer goal than Perisic.

While Ajax have no confirmed absentees, the Amsterdam giants will assess Aaron Bouwman (knock), Branco van den Boomen (back) and Steven Berghuis (muscle) before Sunday's showdown in Eindhoven.

Wout Weghorst has scored three so far this season, one more than Davy Klaassen and Mika Godts, and also has one assist, demonstrating his value beyond just scoring.

With Berghuis possibly absent, De Godenzonen will miss their top creator (15 chances created), but Weghorst (13) and Kenneth Taylor (10) have been key facilitators this season, offering some reassurance for Heitinga ahead of Sunday.

PSV Eindhoven possible starting lineup:

Kovar; Sildillia, Flamingo, Gasiorowski, Dest; Til, Veerman; Perisic, Saibari, Van Bommel; Pepi

Ajax possible starting lineup:

Jaros; Gaaei, Sutalo, Baas, Wijndal; Taylor, Fitz-Jim; Moro, Klaassen, Gloukh; Weghorst

We say: PSV Eindhoven 3-2 Ajax

PSV are winless in their last three De Topper clashes, having lost two and drawn one since a 5-2 victory over Ajax in October 2023.

Despite their brief dip in Eindhoven, the defending Eredivisie champions are favoured to outscore their Amsterdam visitors to extend the Jews' winless run away from home.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Anthony Brown Written by

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email