Paris Saint-Germain have been after defender Illia Zabarnyi for several weeks, and the French club are closing in on him. And, surprisingly, the Ukrainian is even expected to participate in the Club World Cup if they advance past the group stage.

The 22-year-old is the European champions' clear priority for their defence. Looking to find a second-choice number one or a rival to Marquinhos, Paris have decided to secure the services of the 49-cap international this summer. And, according to L'Équipe, the two clubs are now "close to an agreement".

The sports daily specifies that the move should be made "around €60m (£51.4m) excluding bonuses", while the centre-back is worth €42m (£36m) according to Transfermarkt. And if the deal materialises quickly, he will be able to play in the Club World Cup with PSG - provided that Paris advance past the first round.

PSG will be able to count on a new player

While a special transfer window has already taken place before the tournament, thanks to FIFA, which wants to promote its latest competition, the texts specify that a new one will take place just after the group stage:



“Competing clubs will be able to replace and recruit players during a limited period running from June 27 to July 3, 2025, within certain limits and subject to specific provisions, including the fact that a “standard” registration window must be open in the association of the club concerned during this period. The objective is to encourage clubs and players whose contracts are expiring to find an appropriate solution to allow the participation of said players. This will allow clubs to field their best players – as well as their new recruits – in the competition.”



The condition for PSG to be able to recruit Zabarnyi is therefore clear: the transfer window must be open in France. And that is the case: the transfer market has been open since June 16, and until September 1 in France. The Ukrainian could therefore join his future teammates in the United States very soon.

> This article was initially published on Topmercato