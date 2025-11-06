Osimhen gone: Gala star to depart for UCL favourite

Fresh reports link Victor Osimhen with a move to a Champions League contender, though Galatasaray are said to want a king's ransom.

Victor Osimhen has been linked with a potential move away from Galatasaray, several months after officially joining the Istanbul giants.

The Nigerian striker transferred to Turkey permanently during the summer transfer window, after spending the 2024-25 season with the Super Lig club.

Osimhen has not rested on his laurels, netting nine goals in 11 appearances across all competitions for the Turkish top-flight champions, rewarding the club’s trust in acquiring him on a permanent basis.

However, the former Napoli star’s stint in Istanbul could be coming to an end, as one European heavyweight reportedly weigh up a move in what is seen as a strategic shift.

Victor Osimhen transfer news: Could Galatasaray lose star forward to Champions League contender

According to Fichajes, Osimhen is being targeted by defending Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain, who have typically utilised Ousmane Dembele up front in the last 10 to 12 months.

While Goncalo Ramos is the most recognised out-and-out striker in Paris, a player of Osimhen’s calibre on the continent is said to tempt the Parisians, considering that he elevates their attack.

The report suggests that despite Enrique’s preference for employing systems without a recognised striker, the Nigerian might be worth changing that approach for.

Osimhen, 26, could be valued at around €150m (£131.9m) if PSG were to make a move for the centre-forward, who has previous experience of French football after playing at Lille during the 2019-20 campaign, scoring 18 goals in 38 appearances across all competitions.

A move to the French capital this time would reunite the striker with star winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, whom he played alongside in Naples during the club’s Scudetto-winning season in 2022-23.

Victor Osimhen stats: Should PSG buy Galatasaray striker?

While the need to alter their approach if they sign Osimhen is without a doubt, the forward's arrival undeniably elevates the club's attack on paper.

Fresh from scoring a hat-trick in Galatasaray's 3-0 Champions League victory over Ajax, bringing his tally to six goals in the competition so far.

That historic treble saw the former Napoli star overtake Obafemi Martins as the Nigerian with the most goals in European competitions, while emulating Yakubu as the first Super Eagles player to score three goals in a Champions League match.

Overall, Osimhen has now scored 46 times in 52 appearances for Galatasaray, highlighting his importance to the Super Lig giants.

Given his considerable threat inside the penalty box and his superb aerial ability, acquiring the forward at PSG makes sense on paper.