Paris Saint-Germain suffered yet another injury setback on Wednesday evening during their 4-0 win over Atalanta. The growing list of absentees may now push the French champions to reconsider their transfer strategy for the January window.

PSG have endured a difficult start to the 2025-26 campaign on the injury front. Earlier this week, the value of their sidelined players was estimated at €320m (around £275m). Both Desire Doue and Ousmane Dembele picked up serious injuries while on international duty with France and are expected to remain out for several more weeks. According to L'Equipe, the club will take no risks with their recovery.

The pair were joined on the sidelines after last Sunday’s 2-0 win over Lens by Lucas Beraldo, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Kang-In Lee. However, there was some positive news ahead of the Atalanta fixture, with both Kvaratskhelia and Lee deemed fit enough to play in the midweek win.

Joao Neves adds to PSG’s injury list

Despite the convincing performance, PSG’s injury concerns deepened on Wednesday night. Portuguese midfielder Joao Neves was forced off before the hour mark after sustaining a thigh injury. He now joins Dembele, Doue and Beraldo in the treatment room.

“Joao? We do not know yet,” coach Luis Enrique told reporters post-match. “We will need to carry out tests on Thursday or Friday.” The string of injuries has led to growing questions about the club’s decision during the summer window to keep the squad relatively small, making only three new signings—two of whom were goalkeepers.

For now, PSG remain calm. The capital club have won all their matches so far this season, often with relative ease. “We know how to manage our preparation. And we have players to replace those who are injured. It’s a strong, solid squad,” said left-back Nuno Mendes. Goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier echoed the sentiment: “We are not worried. We always manage to put out a competitive team.”

Winter reinforcements on the horizon?

Still, while the current situation appears manageable in the short term, concerns remain over the long-term sustainability—especially with tougher fixtures to come later in the campaign. Could the injury crisis force PSG to rethink their January plans?

According to L'Equipe, it is “very likely” that the situation will prompt a reassessment ahead of the winter transfer window. PSG had initially opted against major changes to the squad that won last season’s Champions League, but may now be forced to reconsider that position.

With colder weather on the way and fixture congestion looming, injuries could become even more frequent. Many of PSG’s key players are coming off a gruelling 60-match season, and adding depth may prove crucial to navigating the months ahead.

This article was originally published on Top Mercato.