Ligue 1 | Gameweek 4
Sep 14, 2025 at 4.15pm UK
 
Lens logo

PSGParis Saint-Germain
vs.
Lens

Preview: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Lens - prediction, team news, lineups

By
Preview: PSG vs. Lens - prediction, team news, lineups
© Imago
Sports Mole previews Sunday's Ligue 1 clash between Paris Saint-Germain and Lens, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Lens travel to Parc des Princes in the fourth gameweek of Ligue 1 on Sunday, aiming to end a five-match top-flight losing streak against Paris Saint-Germain.

Considering PSG suffered injuries to key players during the international break, Les Sang et Or may enter the fourth round with some optimism as they strive to record three league victories for the first time since January-February 2024.


Match preview

After securing two 1-0 successes to start the 2025-26 season, Luis Enrique's team played a nine-goal thriller away at Toulouse before the break, winning 6-3.

In reality, calling it a thriller might be an overstatement, as the game was effectively decided before the hour mark, with the Paris giants leading 5-1 after 51 minutes before Joao Neves completed his hat-trick to make it 6-1.

Conceding two goals in the 89th and 91st minutes may have irritated Enrique, but the victory maintained the 13-time Ligue 1 champions' flawless start.

Although injuries to Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue during the break weaken the European champions’ attack, Les Parisiens are still favoured to defeat Sunday's opponents, given the history in this fixture.

PSG have won the last five top-flight encounters since a 3-1 defeat at Lens in January 2023, with three wins at Parc des Princes during this sequence.

Wesley Said of Lens pictured on August 22, 2024

Their visitors aim to break three unwanted records: a three-match losing streak in Paris, a five-match sequence of league defeats in this fixture, and to end a nine-match top-flight run without defeating PSG in Paris.

Six of those nine visits to Parc des Princes have ended in defeat, with draws recorded in April 2022 (1-1), February 2011 (0-0) and December 2009 (1-1).

Interestingly, Lens had won five consecutive matches in Paris before the ongoing nine-game streak without defeating the Parisians, highlighting the significant shift in power that has taken place in the French top flight.

Nevertheless, Pierre Sage will look to capitalise on PSG's slightly weakened attack and his team's current winning streak, which saw the Blood and Gold secure a 2-1 victory at Le Havre and a 3-1 win over Brest after a defeat by Lyon in Pas-de-Calais during gameweek one.

Achieving maximum points in Paris would see Lens supporters celebrate three consecutive wins, a feat not achieved since January to February last year when they defeated Toulouse (2-0), Nantes (1-0) and Strasbourg (3-1); however, Sage’s side must remain focused for 90 minutes to thwart the 13-time league champions.

Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 form:



Paris Saint-Germain form (all competitions):



Lens Ligue 1 form:




Team News

Paris Saint-Germain's Ousmane Dembele pictured on April 15, 2025

Apart from Dembele (thigh) and Doue (calf), PSG are also without Fabian Ruiz (leg) and Senny Mayulu.

Neves enters the fourth round as the Parisians' leading goalscorer, even if the midfield man is not expected to top this metric by the end of the season.

Without Dembele and Doue, both of whom created 15 chances between them, Bradley Barcola, who had six key passes in the opening three gameweeks, is expected to take on more attacking responsibility for Enrique's team.

Lens have a relatively healthy squad, although Jhoanner Chavez (ankle) and Odsonne Edouard, recently signed from Crystal Palace, are expected to miss out.

Although Wesley Said and Rayan Fofana have scored this season, the forwards have missed four and three big chances respectively, and they cannot afford to be profligate in Paris on Sunday.

Paris Saint-Germain possible starting lineup:

Chevalier; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Neves, Vitinha, Zaire-Emery; Barcola, Ramos, Kvaratskhelia

Lens possible starting lineup:

Risser; Gradit, Sarr, Udol; Aguilar, Sangare, Thomasson, Machado; Thauvin, Said; Fofana


SM words green background

We say: Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 Lens

Lens have scored in two of their last three visits to PSG, despite losing both 3-1, and they will draw confidence from Toulouse's ability to score three against Enrique's side before the break.

Nonetheless, the Parisians still possess significant firepower despite injuries to Dembele and Doue, and the European champions are favoured to secure a narrow victory over the in-form Les Sang et Or.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



 

Written by
Anthony Brown
