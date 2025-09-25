Preview: PSG vs Auxerre - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Saturday's Ligue 1 clash between Paris Saint-Germain and Auxerre, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Seeking a third successive home victory in Ligue 1 this season, Paris Saint-Germain will host Auxerre on Saturday at the Parc des Princes.

A 1-0 loss on Monday at Marseille has the reigning league champions in a four-way tie for first heading into this weekend, while Auxerre are 10th, defeating Toulouse 1-0 the last time out.

Match preview

Monday was a joyous occasion for PSG at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, but at the Stade Velodrome, it was anything but smiles for the current Champions League holders.

Les Parisiens won big at the Ballon d’Or ceremony, but on the field, they lost for the first time all season, while failing to find the back of the net domestically for the first time in 2025.

Luis Enrique, who was named the Coach of The Year on Monday, could suffer his longest losing run in this competition on Saturday (two games) and also equal the most home defeats in Ligue 1 from a season ago (one).

This is only the fourth time in their previous 11 campaigns that PSG are not on top of the standings after five matchdays, currently sitting second to Monaco on account of scoring fewer goals.

In three of those prior four instances when they were not leading the league at this stage, they failed to emerge as league champions by the end of the season.

PSG have scored in 35 consecutive Ligue 1 affairs at home, while failing to concede a single goal in their two outings at the Parc des Princes this season.

They have walked away with points in seven straight meetings with Auxerre across all competitions, winning those last three home outings against them by a combined margin of 11-3.

Discipline remains an issue in the Burgundy region, but Auxerre persevered in spite of that last weekend, holding onto a narrow victory after being reduced to 10 men in the second half.

AJA currently lead the league alongside Rennes with three red cards, committing over 13 fouls per match, many of which proved costly

Christophe Pelissier’s men have lost their last three away matches in this competition, netting just once domestically outside of Stade de l’Abbe Deschamps in 2025-26.

Since the beginning of last season, the Burgundy club have suffered four top-flight away defeats after scoring the opening goal, including a 3-1 loss to Les Parisiens on the final matchday of 2024-25.

A win on Saturday would mark the first time in over 20 years that they collect three triumphs in their first six Ligue 1 affairs, with the previous occasion being in the 2004-05 campaign (four wins).

It has been nearly 25 years since AJA last came away with maximum points versus PSG at the Parc des Princes, beating them 3-2 in October 2010.

Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 form:

Paris Saint-Germain form (all competitions):

Auxerre Ligue 1 form:

Team News

In their defeat versus Marseille, PSG were missing Ousmane Dembele, with the newly crowned Ballon d’Or winner dealing with a hamstring strain, while Bradley Barcola and Joao Neves were sidelined for that same reason and Desire Doue had a calf injury.

Marquinhos started in a back three on Monday, and the Brazilian's own goal sent his side to defeat, ending Lucas Chevalier’s two-match shutout run across all competitions.

Last weekend, Nathan Buayi-Kiala was sidelined for Auxerre with a cruciate ligament injury, Sinaly Diomande had a thigh strain and Fredrik Oppegard will miss this match with a red-card suspension.

Danny Loader scored his first of the season since being loaned from Porto, Donovan Leon made three stops for his first clean sheet since returning from suspension and Josue Casimir is eligible to return from his suspension this weekend.

Paris Saint-Germain possible starting lineup:

Chevalier; Hakimi, Zabarnyi, Beraldo, Hernandez; Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Ruiz, Mendes; Ramos, Kvaratskhelia

Auxerre possible starting lineup:

Leon; Senaya, Siwe, Sierralta, Mensah, Akpa; Sinayoko, Owusu, Danois, Loader; Mara

We say: Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 Auxerre

PSG could be missing several key players yet again, but they have shown considerable resolve under Enrique and should be able to exploit Auxerre, who can be overaggressive defensively.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

Previews by email