PSG vs. Real Madrid: Head-to-head record and past meetings

Ahead of Wednesday's Club World Cup clash between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head records and previous meetings between the two clubs.

Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid will face off in the semi-finals of the Club World Cup on Wednesday in what will be their first meeting in over three years.

Clashes between the two have become more commonplace in the past decade, since PSG’s rise as a European heavyweight following their Qatari takeover.

Despite their vast riches, and recent European success though, Real Madrid are often a club who have gotten the better of them, especially in the Champions League.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 12

Paris Saint-Germain wins: 4

Draws: 3

Real Madrid wins: 5

Unsurprisingly, the Champions League has been the stage for the biggest and most important encounters between PSG and Real Madrid.

Unfortunately for the Parisians though, Los Blancos are often the team who prevail, as they did in the most recent clash in that competition in the last 16 in 2022, despite trailing 2-0 at half time of the second leg, following Kylian Mbappe goals in both legs.

Karim Benzema plundered a second-half hat trick to turn the tie on its head though, on a night to forget for goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, as the eventual champions progressed to the quarter-finals after a special night at the Bernabeu.

At the same stage of the 2017-18 campaign, the two went head-to-head as well, but there was much less drama on that occasion, as Real comfortably advanced 5-2 on aggregate, winning both legs thanks to an inspired Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored three goals across the tie.

It was back in 2014-15 when the two faced off in the UCL for the first time, and it was in a group that both teams comfortably advanced from, but Nacho Fernandez’s solitary goal in a win at the Bernabeu saw Real Madrid seal top spot over PSG.

The two were drawn together in the same group again five years later, and that saw PSG register their first Champions League win over Real, as former Madrista Angel di Maria scored twice in a 3-0 win at the Parc des Princes, and by drawing 2-2 at the Bernabeu, the Parisians also ensured top spot.

The 1990s also saw the two clubs face one another in the UEFA Cup and the Cup Winners’ Cup, with their quarter-final tie in the former in 1993 going down as one of the greatest in the competition’s history.

Real led 3-1 after the first leg thanks to goals from Emilio Butragueno, Ivan Zamorano and Michel, but they were stunned by a remarkable PSG comeback in Paris, with the French side winning 4-1 in a dramatic second leg.

David Ginola levelled the tie on aggregate after 81 minutes, before Valdo thought he had won it for PSG six minutes later, putting them 3-0 up on the night, but Zamorano in the first minute of added time halted those celebrations, before Antoine Kombouare’s 94th-minute strike did eventually settle the tie in a famous night at the Parc des Princes.

The two met again a year later, this time in the Cup Winners Cup, and once again, PSG came out on top, winning 1-0 at the Bernabeu thanks to George Weah’s strike, before holding onto their advantage at home, drawing 1-1 and advancing to the semi-finals.

Previous meetings

Mar 09, 2022: Real Madrid 3-1 Paris Saint-Germain (Champions League Last 16 Second Leg)

Feb 15, 2022: Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 Real Madrid (Champions League Last 16 First Leg)

Nov 26, 2019: Real Madrid 2-2 Paris Saint-Germain (Champions League Group Stage)

Sep 18, 2019: Paris Saint-Germain 3-0 Real Madrid (Champions League Group Stage)

Mar 06, 2018: Paris Saint-Germain 1-2 Real Madrid (Champions League Last 16 Second Leg)

Feb 14, 2018: Real Madrid 3-1 Paris Saint-Germain (Champions League Last 16 First Leg)

Nov 03, 2015: Real Madrid 1-0 Paris Saint-Germain (Champions League Group Stage)

Oct 21, 2015: Paris Saint-Germain 0-0 Real Madrid (Champions League Group Stage)

Mar 15, 1994: Paris Saint-Germain 1-1 Real Madrid (Cup Winners' Cup Quarter-Final Second Leg)

Mar 3, 1994: Real Madrid 0-1 Paris Saint-Germain (Cup Winners' Cup Quarter-Final First Leg)

Mar 18, 1993: Paris Saint-Germain 4-1 Real Madrid (UEFA Cup Quarter-Final Second Leg)

Mar 2, 1993: Real Madrid 3-1 Paris Saint-Germain (UEFA Cup Quarter-Final First Leg)