Sports Mole previews Monday's Club World Cup Group B clash between Seattle Sounders and Paris Saint-Germain, including predictions, team news and lineups.

Safe in the knowledge that victory will do the trick, Paris Saint-Germain conclude their Club World Cup Group B run on Monday, when they face local lads Seattle Sounders at their home ground of Lumen Field.

The European champions' shock 1-0 loss to Botafogo on matchday two means that qualification to the knockouts is not yet assured, while their MLS hosts are yet to pick up a point.

Match preview

Where the likes of Arsenal and Inter Milan failed, Botafogo astonishingly succeeded, as the Brazilian giants subjected PSG to their first defeat since being crowned European champions on June 19.

Granted, the South American giants needed an element of fortune to defeat Luis Enrique's crop - Igor Jesus's 36th-minute winner took a deflection off of Willian Pacho and left Gianluigi Donnarumma flat-footed - but there was an uncharacteristic lack of bite from the Parisiens.

Indeed, Botafogo goalkeeper John Victor only faced two shots on target from PSG, making him the joint least-busy goalkeeper against Enrique's men in the 2024-25 season after David Raya faced an identical number of efforts on goal in October's Champions League win.

The upshot of Thursday's shock slaying is that second-placed PSG can no longer top the group, but thanks to their superior head-to-head record over Atletico Madrid, they will book their ticket to the knockout rounds simply by bettering Los Rojiblancos' result against Botafogo.

Taking the Group B silver medal raises the prospect of an emotional reunion with Lionel Messi in the last 16 - if the Argentine's Inter Miami side can claim first place in Group A - but PSG have some wrongs to right first, having lost their 19-game scoring sequence in a timid matchday two defeat.

While PSG may need just a point to seal a coveted top-two finish, Seattle Sounders need nothing short of a minor miracle, owing to both their position in the rankings and their unsightly summer form.

Over 50,000 hopeful spectators packed into Lumen Field for Thursday's battle with Atletico, where the Rojiblancos fans were treated to the Pablo Barrios show, as the midfielder struck twice either side of an Axel Witsel header in a 3-1 triumph.

Albert Rusnak's smart finish provided Seattle with a slight glimmer of hope, albeit one that was quickly extinguished by Barrios's second of the afternoon, and Brian Schmetzer's men are now on the cusp of an early elimination.

Propping up the standings on zero points, the Rave Green must somehow stun PSG, hope that Botafogo can shock Atletico and then score enough goals to top that specific head-to-head column if the three sides are all tied on three head-to-head points apiece.

It is not quite mission impossible for the Sounders, but certainly mission improbable, especially considering they have also lost four straight matches and each of their last three on home soil for the first time since 2011.

Seattle Sounders Club World Cup form:

LL

Seattle Sounders form (all competitions):

WWLLLL

PSG Club World Cup form:

WL

PSG form (all competitions):

WWWWWL

Team News

PSG's attacking failures against Botafogo could partially be explained by the continued absence of Ballon d'Or contender Ousmane Dembele, who is still suffering from a thigh issue and may be spared in the hope that he can return for the knockout rounds; if his side qualify.

Enrique is well-stocked otherwise, though, and given that Atletico are breathing down his team's necks, the Spaniard ought to go for broke on Monday to make absolutely certain of his side's progression to the last 16.

As a result, first-XI regulars such as Nuno Mendes, Marquinhos, Joao Neves and Fabian Ruiz are primed to return, while Bradley Barcola could refresh the attack as Enrique's new central option.

On the Sounders' end, injury was added to insult against Atletico when Kalani Kossa-Rienzi was withdrawn 11 minutes from time with an unspecified knock, so Alex Roldan should anticipate a recall to the starting lineup here.

ACL victim Paul Arriola is the only other fitness concern for the hosts, who can also alter their attack with the inclusion of former Rangers winger Ryan Kent, who has a joint-high three assists for the Sounders in the 2025 MLS campaign.

Seattle Sounders possible starting lineup:

Frei; A. Roldan, Bell, Kim, Nouhou; Vargas, C. Roldan; De la Vega, Rusnak, Kent; Ferreira

PSG possible starting lineup:

Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Ruiz, Vitinha, Neves; Lee, Barcola, Kvaratskhelia

We say: Seattle Sounders 1-4 PSG

The shackles should come off on both sides in this potential winner-takes-all contest, one in which PSG should quickly rediscover their attacking bite to maximum effect.

Struggling both domestically and on the international scene, a leaky Sounders side who have conceded at least twice in four straight games should put up little resistance as the European champions secure a safe passage into the next phase.

