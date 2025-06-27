Preview: Paris Saint-Germain vs Inter Miami - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Sunday's Club World Cup clash between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Miami, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Fighting for a place in the Club World Cup quarter-finals, French giants Paris Saint-Germain play underdogs Inter Miami in the last 16, as the pair meet on Sunday.

Lionel Messi headlines an unofficial Barcelona reunion in Atlanta, where his team will try to topple Luis Enrique’s European champions.

Match preview

After suffering a rare setback three days earlier, Paris Saint-Germain bounced straight back on Tuesday, booking their place in the knockout phase with a straightforward 2-0 win over Seattle Sounders.

Victory for Atletico Madrid over PSG’s matchday two conquerors Botafogo also meant Les Parisiens won Group B with a tally of six points: though they lost to Brazil's reigning champions, Luis Enrique's side had started off with a stunning 4-0 defeat of Atleti.

Without hitting top gear, they have continued to dominate games in familiar style, averaging 73% possession across their three group games and finding goals from all over the pitch. Six different players have scored their six strikes so far, while 10 have registered at least one shot on target.

Meanwhile, at the back, they have conceded only once in their last five matches - an Igor Jesus goal against Botafogo - which started with a 3-0 success in the Coupe de France final.

Fresh off an historic treble, which also included the Ligue 1 and UEFA Champions League titles, PSG are intent on adding more silverware to their collection by winning the new-look Club World Cup.

Another win on Sunday would take them one step closer, setting up a quarter-final clash with either Bayern Munich or Flamengo, so there will be no room for sentiment as old friends reconvene in Atlanta.

Eight years ago, Paris Saint-Germain suffered their joint-heaviest European defeat, as a Barcelona XI featuring Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets and Javier Mascherano simply tore them apart at Camp Nou. This weekend, the latter will lead his ex-Barca teammates out as head coach of Inter Miami.

Of course, Luis Enrique was the man in charge of that brilliant Blaugrana side - who were winners of the 2015 Club World Cup - and the current PSG boss now comes face to face with 38-year-old Messi.

When the Argentinian magician left France for Miami, few would have expected the clubs to contest a competitive fixture, but FIFA’s expansion of its global club tournament has pitched PSG and Inter together in the last 16.

The MLS side made it through via a runners-up finish in Group A, as goalkeeper Oscar Ustari preserved a point in their opening 0-0 draw with Al Ahly, before Messi’s trademark free kick sealed a comeback win over Porto, and they finished off by nearly beating one of South America’s top teams.

Suarez struck as Inter went two goals up against Palmeiras, before the Brazilians bit back to salvage a 2-2 draw at Hard Rock Stadium, consigning Mascherano’s men to second place and a particularly tough last-16 tie.

Unbeaten in their last six games - scoring at least two goals in five - the Herons may be the only American team to progress at these USA-hosted finals, but hopes of going further seem slim.

Paris Saint-Germain Club World Cup form:

W L W

Paris Saint-Germain form (all competitions):

W W W W L W

Inter Miami Club World Cup form:

D W D

Inter Miami form (all competitions):

D W W D W D

Team News

So far this summer, PSG have played without star man Ousmane Dembele, who has just resumed training after overcoming a hamstring injury. A leading contender for the 2025 Ballon d'Or, the mercurial forward may be named on the bench at best.

Rising star Senny Mayulu deputised for Dembele against Seattle, but Goncalo Ramos and Bradley Barcola are also vying to join Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in the French champions’ front line.

While Kvaratskhelia has been directly involved in half of PSG’s goals at this tournament, Vitinha continues to pull the strings in midfield - the Portuguese playmaker completed more passes than anyone else in the group stage, racking up more than 100 in each match.

Meanwhile, Inter Miami’s main man is still Lionel Messi, who has been directly involved in seven goals from nine career starts against his old club.

He will once more link up with Sergio Busquets and Luis Suarez, but young left-back Noah Allen may keep fit-again Jordi Alba on the bench.

Without injured goalkeeper Drake Callender - who is still sidelined, alongside Gonzalo Lujan and Yannick Bright - veteran goalkeeper Oscar Ustari will start between the posts.

Paris Saint-Germain possible starting lineup: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Ruiz, Vitinha, Neves; Kvaratskhelia, Ramos, Doue

Inter Miami possible starting lineup: Ustari; Weigandt, Aviles, Falcon, Allen; Allende, Redondo, Busquets, Segovia; Messi, Suarez

We say: Paris Saint-Germain 3-1 Inter Miami

Sure to step up a gear in the knockout phase, free-flowing PSG should ease past a talented but ageing Inter Miami side.

The Herons have only kept one clean sheet in their last 13 games, while Luis Enrique’s men have scored over 100 goals this calendar year; so, home hopes will be clinically ended by the European champions.

