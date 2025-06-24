Lionel Messi will face his former club Paris Saint-Germain at the FIFA Club World Cup as Inter Miami drew 2-2 with Palmeiras to reach the last 16.

Lionel Messi will face his former club Paris Saint-Germain at the FIFA Club World Cup as Inter Miami drew 2-2 with Palmeiras on Tuesday to reach the knockout rounds.

Miami were on course to finish top of Group A as goals either side of half time from Tadeo Allende and Luis Suarez put the Herons in control in front of over 60,000 supporters at Hard Rock Stadium heading into the closing stages.

However, Javier Mascherano’s side threw away their two-goal advantage within a matter of minutes as Paulinho and Mauricio made the net ripple in the 80th and 87th minutes to rescue a point for Palmeiras.

Miami have become the first MLS team to avoid defeat against an opponent from CONMEBOL since DC United shared the spoils with Chilean outfit Universidad Catolica in the CONMEBOL Sudamericana back in 2005.

While the draw has seen Palmeiras claim top spot in Group A, Miami have been forced to settle for second place, with Messi's side to lock horns with the Argentine’s former club PSG in the last 16.

PSG secured a 2-0 win over Seattle Sounders in their final Group B fixture on Monday to finish level on points with Botafogo in second and Atletico Madrid in third, but the French giants have claimed top spot courtesy of a superior goal difference.

After being awarded the one available qualifying spot for the host nation of the Club World Cup courtesy of their 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield triumph, Inter Miami were considered as an outsider to progress from Group A containing Brazilian powerhouse Palmeiras, Portuguese giants Porto and perennial Egyptian champions Al Ahly.

However, Inter Miami have advanced to the knockout round after going unbeaten in the group stage, picking up five points in total including all three claims in a memorable 2-1 comeback win over Porto on matchday two, in which Messi scored a superb second-half free kick.

Messi’s unique record remains intact as PSG reunion is scheduled

Messi has maintained his record of never being eliminated in the group stage of an official tournament at club or international level, with his teams progressing in all 33 group stages over his illustrious 21-year professional career.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, who won the 2022 World Cup with Argentina, is now gearing up to face one of his former clubs for the first time in his career, as Inter Miami take on European champions PSG in the last 16 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday.

Messi joined Miami from PSG on a free transfer in the summer of 2023 following a two-year stint at the Parc des Princes which he "didn't enjoy".

Nevertheless, the Barcelona icon scored 32 goals and registered 35 assists in 75 competitive appearances for PSG, winning two Ligue 1 titles and the 2022 French Super Cup.

Since arriving at Inter Miami, Messi has contributed with 50 goals and 24 assists in 62 appearances, including 16 goals and six assists in 23 games since the turn of the year, while he was also named the MLS MVP for 2024.