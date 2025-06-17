Sports Mole previews Tuesday's UEFA Super Cup clash between Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Having both won their opening Club World Cup fixture, the champions of Europe and South America will clash at Pasadena's Rose Bowl, as Paris Saint-Germain meet Botafogo on Thursday.

PSG continued their scintillating form by ruthlessly putting four past Atletico Madrid, while their Brazilian counterparts started off Group B by edging out Seattle Sounders.

Match preview

Seamlessly continuing in the same vein that saw them crowned continental champions last month, Paris Saint-Germain kicked off their Club World Cup campaign with an emphatic 4-0 victory over fellow European heavyweights Atletico Madrid on Sunday night.

Luis Enrique's side were two goals to the good before half time - with Fabian Ruiz and Vitinha contributing one apiece from midfield - and another couple during the latter stages ultimately sealed success.

Substitutes Senny Mayulu and Lee Kang-in both struck to wrap up maximum points in some style, reaffirming PSG's status as favourites to win Group B - and perhaps the whole tournament.

The Ligue 1 champions have now won their last three matches by an aggregate score of 12-0, having cruised to victory in the finals of the Coupe de France and UEFA Champions League, and Enrique's treble winners are apparently still hungry for more silverware.

On Thursday, they will make more history in an already groundbreaking year, becoming the first French club ever to play an official competitive fixture against non-European opponents.

Capable of finding the net from any one of several sources, free-scoring PSG could essentially book their place in the last 16 by beating Botafogo in California, before finishing off with a game against outsiders Seattle.

One of four Brazilian teams competing in this new-look Club World Cup, Botafogo qualified as winners of the 2024 Copa Libertadores, beating compatriots Atletico Mineiro 3-1 in the final.

The Rio club then underwhelmed at the FIFA Intercontinental Cup, losing 3-0 to Mexican side Pachuca, but they now have another shot at global glory in the USA.

Fogo face a particularly tough challenge to get out of Group B, though, and Renato Paiva's side started with an almost must-win game against Seattle, ahead of meetings with Atleti and PSG.

In a close-fought contest, the Alvinegro struck twice before the break and then clung on to all three points, with Sunday's 2-1 win putting them second in the early group table.

Starting to re-find their best form, Botafogo have now won four straight games - and nine of their last 12 across all competitions, dating back to the end of April.

However, last year's Brasileiro winners are still slightly off the pace in 2025, having lost star men Luiz Henrique and Thiago Almada, plus head coach Artur Jorge.

This term, Botafogo sit eighth in the Serie A standings and are soon to lose star striker Igor Jesus, so few pundits expect them to topple an increasingly invincible Paris Saint-Germain side.

Paris Saint-Germain Club World Cup form:

W

Paris Saint-Germain form (all competitions):









W W W W W W

Botafogo Club World Cup form:

W

Botafogo form (all competitions):









D L W W W W

Team News

Already strong enough to dispatch one of Spain's top teams in their Group B opener, PSG should be bolstered by the return of France forward Bradley Barcola in midweek.

While Ousmane Dembele continues to train individually as he recovers from a muscular injury, making the Ballon D'Or contender very unlikely to start, Barcola seems to have overcome a minor knee problem.

So, he will renew his rivalry with Desire Doue for selection, with Goncalo Ramos and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia poised to take up two more attacking berths. The latter set up the first two goals on Sunday and has now been directly involved in five strikes across his last three matches.

A peerless midfield trio picks itself, while at the back, captain and record appearance maker Marquinhos is set to play his first competitive game against Brazilian opponents since featuring for Corinthians against Internacional nearly 13 years ago.

Botafogo may opt for a more defensive lineup than in their clash with Seattle; Uruguayan striker Gonzalo Mastriani might be most vulnerable - particularly with left-winger Cuiabano expected to recover from a back problem.

Signed just ahead of the tournament, forward pair Arthur Cabral and Joaquin Correa are also in the mix, though the latter is struggling for fitness and may not be ready to start. Matheus Martins and ex-Lyon winger Jeffinho are both ruled out.

Nonetheless, Renato Paiva can still call upon Brazil striker Igor Jesus, whose last three goals have been headers. The Nottingham Forest-bound star should link up with Jefferson Savarino, who led the way for Fogo in last season's Brasileiro with eight league goals.

Paris Saint-Germain possible starting lineup: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Neves, Vitinha, Ruiz; Kvaratskhelia, Ramos, Doue

Botafogo possible starting lineup: John; Vitinho, Cunha, Barboza, Telles; Gregore, Freitas; Artur, Savarino, Cuiabano; Jesus

We say: Paris Saint-Germain 3-1 Botafogo

As Botafogo were not entirely convincing in their opening win, they must step up several gears to cope with all-conquering Paris Saint-Germain.

While the will may be there, the Alvinegro's clear deficit in quality is sure to cost them, with PSG comfortably claiming maximum points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

Previews by email