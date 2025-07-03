Sports Mole previews Saturday's FIFA Club World Cup quarter-final between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

A blockbuster battle between two European heavyweights takes centre stage at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta where Paris Saint-Germain face Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals of the FIFA Club World Cup on Saturday.

The winners of this contest will lock horns with either five-time champions Real Madrid or German giants Borussia Dortmund in the semi-finals on July 9.

Match preview

A first-half pummelling from Paris Saint-Germain helped them to power past Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami by a 4-0 scoreline in their last-16 clash in Atlanta last weekend, with Luis Enrique’s side demonstrated exactly why they have been listed as favourites to win the Club World Cup.

Rising star Joao Neves scored twice before an unfortunate own goal from Tomas Aviles was followed up just a couple of minutes later by a strike from Achraf Hakimi, and Inter Miami has no response to PSG’s dominance throughout the one-sided contest.

Still basking in the glory of their historic 2024-25 treble-winning campaign, PSG have been almost perfect in their quest for Club World Cup glory (W3 L1), arguably without hitting top gear. The French and European champions boast the tournament’s highest average possession (72%), while they have also completed more passes (2,888) than any other team and have conceded the fewest goals (one).

Aware that his PSG side must now beat two fellow European teams if they wish to progress to the final, Enrique has insisted that his players need to be solely focused on “recuperating and preparing” for their quarter-final in the “best possible conditions” as they endeavour to get the better of a Bayern outfit who they have struggled against in recent years.

Indeed, PSG have lost each of their last four encounters with Bayern without scoring a single goal, most recently suffering a slender 1-0 away defeat with 10 men in the League Phase of the Champions League in November 2024, before going all the way to win the tournament for the first time in their history.

After concluding the group stage with a narrow 1-0 defeat to Benfica and subsequently slipping into second place in Group C, Bayern Munich returned to winning ways with a 4-2 success over Flamengo in a pulsating last-16 showdown in Miami Gardens last weekend.

England captain Harry Kane scored his 40th and 41st goals of the season across all competitions, netting either side of half time, while an early own goal from Erick Pulgar and long-range strike from Leon Goretzka helped the Bavarian giants punch their ticket to the quarter-finals and end Flamengo’s 11-match unbeaten run in the process.

Last season’s Bundesliga champions remain on course to win a third Club World Cup - and their first since 2020 - and head coach Vincent Kompany has insisted that his players “will be ready” to perform on the “big stage” in Saturday’s clash with PSG, with their primary focus now on ‘rebuilding their energy’.

Despite the sweltering heat in the States, Bayern’s intense pressing game has been on full display; the tournament’s joint-highest scorers (16 goals - 10 of which were netted against Auckland City) boast the most high turnovers (56) and pressed sequences (68) of any team, as well as the second-most final-third passes (955).

Bayern are now gearing up for their biggest test yet against a high-flying PSG outfit, but there is reason to be optimistic of success as they have won seven of their last nine meetings with the French giants (L2), all in the Champions League. Their only previous non-competitive encounter was held in the United States, with Bayern winning 3-1 in the 2018 International Champions Cup.

Paris Saint-Germain Club World Cup form:

W L W W

Paris Saint-Germain form (all competitions):

W W W L W W

Bayern Munich Club World Cup form:

W W L W

Bayern Munich form (all competitions):

W W W W L W

Team News

PSG were boosted by the return of Ousmane Dembele as a second-half substitute against Inter Miami after he missed all three group games with a thigh injury. It remains to be seen whether the Ballon d’Or contender - who was sent off in his last meeting with Bayern - will be ready to start on Saturday.

Desire Doue, Bradley Barcola and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia could therefore retain their places in attack, while Enrique is unlikely to make many, if any, changes to the rest of his first XI.

Both Marquinhos and Fabian Ruiz were taken off at half time in the last 16 to conserve their energy for the quarter-final and they are both expected to start at centre-back and in centre-midfield respectively.

As for Bayern Munich, they are still having to cope without will Alphonso Davies and Hiroki Ito as they continue to recover from injury, while fellow defender Kim Min-jae is closing in on a return, but he is unlikely to feature on Saturday.

Leroy Sane has officially left Bayern to join Galatasaray after making his final appearance in the last 16, while Thomas Muller will depart following the conclusion of the tournament and could therefore make his 756th and final appearance for the club - most likely as a substitute - if Kompany’s side are to lose against PSG.

Kingsley Coman was taken off with a muscle issue in the second half of Bayern’s win over Flamengo, but the winger is understood to have not sustained a serious injury and is expected to resume full training this week.

The Frenchman could therefore be fit to battle with Muller, Michael Olise, Serge Gnabry and Jamal Musiala for a start in the final third behind central striker Kane, who has scored three goals in four games at the Club World Cup.

Paris Saint-Germain possible starting lineup:

Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Ruiz, Vitinha, Neves; Barcola, Doue, Kvaratskhelia

Bayern Munich possible starting lineup:

Neuer; Laimer, Tah, Upamecano, Stanisic; Kimmich, Goretzka; Olise, Musiala, Coman; Kane

We say: Paris Saint-Germain 3-1 Bayern Munich

Saturday’s intriguing showdown represents the biggest test yet for both clubs at this summer’s tournament and with a semi-final spot up for grabs, a cagey contest cannot be ruled out here.

However, PSG and Bayern have posed a regular threat in front of goal at the Club World Cup and we expect the net to ripple at both ends of the pitch.

Recent history in this fixture may be on Bayern’s side, but we can envisage Enrique’s men outscoring their Bavarian counterparts on this occasion and claiming a statement win ahead of a potential clash with Real Madrid in the final four.

