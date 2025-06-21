Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Paris Saint-Germain could line up for Monday's Club World Cup Group B clash with Seattle Sounders.

Paris Saint-Germain fans are waiting with bated breath to learn whether Ousmane Dembele will be available for Monday's Club World Cup Group B finale with Seattle Sounders at Lumen Field.

Les Parisiens need to win to be absolutely sure of a ticket to the knockout rounds following a surprise 1-0 defeat to Botafogo, where thigh victim Dembele watched on helplessly again.

The Ballon d'Or contender is not expected to be sidelined for much longer, but PSG could keep him in bubble wrap in the hope that they will make the knockout rounds and he will be ready for the last 16.

Luis Enrique is not exactly short of attacking alternatives, though, and the Spaniard will likely switch up his forward line with little time to recuperate in between fixtures.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's spot on the left should be safe, but Goncalo Ramos and Desire Doue could cede their places to Lee Kang-in and Bradley Barcola, the latter occupying the central striking role.

Further back, Warren Zaire-Emery and Senny Mayulu are expected to be demoted back down to the bench, as Joao Neves and Fabian Ruiz return to a recognisable midfield alongside Vitinha.

Defensive stalwarts Marquinhos and Nuno Mendes should come back into a first-choice rearguard too, as Enrique leaves nothing up to chance on the final group matchday.

PSG possible starting lineup:

Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Ruiz, Vitinha, Neves; Lee, Barcola, Kvaratskhelia