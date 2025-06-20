Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch Paris Saint-Germain's Club World Cup contest with Seattle Sounders.

Paris Saint-Germain will be bidding to book their spot in the knockout round of the Club World Cup when they finish their group-stage campaign against Seattle Sounders on Monday.

The Champions League holders are second in Group B, level on three points with third-placed Atletico Madrid, while Seattle are bottom, but the MLS outfit still have a slight chance of advancing to the next stage.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into Monday's fixture.

What time does Seattle vs. PSG kick off?

The Group B fixture will kick off at 8pm UK time on Monday night.

Meanwhile, it is a 12pm local time kickoff.

Where is Seattle vs. PSG being played?

The match will take place at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

The impressive stadium is the home of the Seattle Seahawks of the NFL and Seattle Sounders of the MLS, so the Sounders will have home advantage against the European giants.

How to watch Seattle vs. PSG in the UK

TV channels

Channel 5 struck a deal with global rights holders DAZN to show 23 of the 63 matches across the tournament, but this is not one of them, so it is not available on free-to-air terrestrial TV.

However, DAZN are showing the match live, with kickoff at 8pm.

Online streaming

All PSG matches are available for free online, as long as you subscribe to DAZN, who are showing every game on their global streaming platform throughout the tournament.

The DAZN app can be downloaded on your smart TV, phone, tablets, games console and streaming devices.

Highlights

The DAZN app will be packed with Club World Cup content throughout the tournament, including highlights and reaction to each match, while DAZN's X account will also post the goals and major incidents online.

What is at stake for Seattle and PSG on matchday three?

Seattle must beat PSG by at least three goals and hope that Atletico Madrid lose to Botafogo in order to stand a chance of advancing to the knockout round.

Should Seattle win by one or two goals, they will be eliminated, so it is going to take a monumental effort for them to advance from this position.

As for PSG, the French champions will definitely be through to the next round with a win, while a draw would see them go through in second if Atletico Madrid draw or lose.