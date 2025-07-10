Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois reacts to his side's 4-0 defeat to PSG in the Club World Cup semi-final, citing pressing and defensive errors as key issues.

Paris Saint-Germain cruised into the Club World Cup final on Wednesday with a dominant 4-0 win over Real Madrid at MetLife Stadium. A blistering start and repeated defensive errors from the Spanish giants allowed PSG to take control early and all but seal the match by half time.

Speaking in the mixed zone after the match, Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois tried to explain the heavy defeat and pointed to the difference in pressing between the two teams as a decisive factor.

PSG’s pressing makes the difference

“The difference was in how we each pressed. We didn’t always do it well, we left them too much space – and when you give them that, they punish you. That’s exactly what happened in the first half,” Courtois said.

“In the second half, we had more possession because they pressed us less, but we couldn’t create anything. And they still managed to score again. It’s tough,” added the Belgian international.

PSG's first two goals came from their high pressing. For the opener, Ousmane Dembele closed down Raul Asensio, and after a collision with Courtois, the ball fell kindly to Fabian Ruiz to slot home. The second came from Dembele again, as he pressured Antonio Rudiger into an error and scored himself after rounding Courtois.

Courtois urges Real to follow PSG’s example

The defeat marks a bitter end to a disappointing season for Real Madrid. The Spanish side exited the Champions League in the quarter-finals following two losses to Arsenal and finished second in La Liga, four points behind Barcelona.

Courtois now hopes the team can learn from their poor campaign — and he sees PSG as the benchmark.

“It’s a blow that helps us learn, improve, and correct things, because there’s still a lot of work to do. They are Champions League winners. It shows the level we need to reach,” the goalkeeper concluded.

This article was originally published on Trivela.