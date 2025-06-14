Paris Saint-Germain vs. Atletico Madrid: What to expect from Club World Cup showdown

A look at what to expect from the Club World Cup contest between European giants Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid.

Parisians and Colchoneros kick off Group B and are favourites to advance to the tournament's knockout stage.

In the opening match of Group B in the new FIFA Club World Cup, Paris Saint-Germain faces Atletico Madrid at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, United States, on Sunday afternoon (15th).

Favourites to qualify for the round of 16, the Parisians and Colchoneros go head-to-head in a direct clash that could impact Botafogo, who dreams of a spot in the tournament's knockout stage and could benefit from the result between the European sides.

The best PSG of all time

It is no exaggeration to say that Luis Enrique has turned the Parisians into their best version yet. Based on a collective, offensive, and efficient style of play, PSG have won everything they have competed for in 2024-25 - including their first-ever Champions League title.

Despite doubts following Kylian Mbappe's departure, the Parisians showed great balance throughout the season to maintain their national dominance, winning the French Super Cup, the French Cup, and Ligue 1.

What really stood out, however, was their flawless Champions League campaign. PSG overcame Brest, Liverpool, Aston Villa, and Arsenal to reach the final. Internazionale were the last victim, as Luis Enrique and company delivered a 5-0 thrashing - the biggest margin ever in a Champions League final.

Without a central superstar as in recent years, the Parisians now boast top players in almost every position - not to mention an exceptional coach. As such, PSG arrive as one of the favourites for the Club World Cup.

Atletico Madrid falter at crucial moments

For 2024-25, Atletico Madrid spared no expense to challenge Barcelona and Real Madrid in Spain. The Rojiblancos had a promising start to the season, but Diego Simeone's team stumbled at key moments.

The prime example came in the Champions League, where Atletico Madrid had one of the best group stage campaigns but ended up eliminated in the round of 16 by Los Merengues on penalties - with two unfortunate misses by Julian Alvarez.

From then on, Atleti lost steam in the La Liga title race, which ultimately went to Barca. In fact, it was Barcelona who knocked Atletico Madrid out of the Copa del Rey in the semi-finals - the last hope for a trophy.

Even though the results fell short of expectations, Simeone still has a strong squad at his disposal. For the Club World Cup, the Argentine coach will have to prove that the Colchoneros are ready to take centre stage.

This article was originally published on Trivela.