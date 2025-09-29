PSG lineup vs. Barcelona: Predicted XI for Champions League clash as Luis Enrique faces injury crisis

Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Paris Saint-Germain could line up for Wednesday's Champions League clash with Barcelona.

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Luis Enrique could be missing approximately half of his strongest XI when the Champions League holders face Barcelona in Wednesday's league phase main event.

Les Parisiens were already without Ballon d'Or winner Desire Doue (calf), Joao Neves (hamstring), Fabian Ruiz (muscle) and captain Marquinhos (thigh) for their 2-0 win over Auxerre in Ligue 1 on Saturday, where Enrique sustained two fresh concerns to another two cornerstones of his team.

Vitinha had to be withdrawn in the 33rd minute of the match with an unexplained issue, while Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was brought off during the break with a suspected hamstring problem, one that is expected to rule him out of this crunch clash.

There is more optimism surrounding Vitinha's availability for Wednesday night, though, so the Portuguese pass master - who placed third in this year's Ballon d'Or - may be given the green light to start at the base of the midfield.

If neither Neves nor Ruiz are passed fit, Lee Kang-in and Warren Zaire-Emery should join Vitinha in the engine room, and Enrique may also have to put out a second-string forward line.

Dembele and Doue are not expected back until later in October, so Ibrahim Mbaye and Bradley Barcola will likely flank centre-forward Goncalo Ramos at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

In brighter news for Enrique, Achraf Hakimi, Nuno Mendes, Illia Zabarnyi and Willian Pacho are all fit and raring to go in defence, as PSG aim to become the first team to ever beat Barcelona in three successive away games in European competition.

Paris Saint-Germain possible starting lineup:

Chevalier; Hakimi, Zabarnyi, Pacho, Mendes; Lee, Vitinha, Zaire-Emery; Mbaye, Ramos, Barcola

> Click here to see how Barcelona could line up for this game

No Data Analysis info