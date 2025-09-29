Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Barcelona could line up for Wednesday's Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain.

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick should reintroduce Lamine Yamal into his starting lineup for Wednesday's Champions League blockbuster at home to Paris Saint-Germain in the league phase.

The Kopa Trophy winner came off the bench to set up Robert Lewandowski's winner in the weekend's 2-1 La Liga victory over Real Sociedad after battling back from a groin injury, and a return to the first XI is surely now in order.

However, fellow attacker Raphinha is still absent with a hamstring problem, while Marc-Andre ter Stegen (back), Gavi (knee), Joan Garcia (knee) and Fermin Lopez (back) will not be available against the champions of Europe either.

Raphinha's omission is hardly disastrous for Barcelona if Marcus Rashford's brace against Newcastle United is anything to go by, and the on-loan Manchester United man should bomb down the left wing for the Spanish champions here.

Yamal will be up to his usual tricks on the right in support of Lewandowski, while Dani Olmo will surely displace 17-year-old Dro Fernandez in the number 10 position after the teenager started against Real Sociedad.

Fresh from another masterful midfield display in La Liga, Pedri partners Frenkie de Jong at the base of the midfield, while compatriot Pau Cubarsi is primed to return in defence alongside Ronald Araujo.

Left-back Alejandro Balde is on the cusp of returning from a hamstring injury, but Gerard Martin should hold his spot for the time being in front of Wojciech Szczesny, a guaranteed starter amid Ter Stegen and Garcia's absences.

Barcelona possible starting lineup:

Szczesny; Kounde, Cubarsi, Araujo, Martin; Pedri, De Jong; Yamal, Olmo, Rashford; Lewandowski

